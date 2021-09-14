LIST: Vaccination rates in East Texas by zip code

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

September 19 2021 12:00 am

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Vaccination rates in East Texas are rising slowly as the pandemic goes on.

Several businesses and schools are providing vaccine incentives for their employees as more COVID-19 cases are popping up throughout the region.

According to information from the Department of State Health Services, COVID-19 cases in East Texas increased by more than 3,000 in just a week.

The list below shows how many East Texas zip codes fall into certain vaccination rates. For example, there is only one zip code (Tennessee Colony) that is between zero and 9.99% vaccinated. There are 70 zip codes that are 40-49.99% vaccinated.

  • 0-9.99%: 1
  • 10.00-19.99%: 3
  • 20.00-29.99%: 54
  • 30.00-39.99%: 70
  • 40.00-49.99%: 12
  • 50%+: 2

Below is a list towns followed their zip codes and vaccination rates. The population of the zip code is in parenthesis.

To compare these numbers to last week, click here.

Anderson County

Cayuga

  • 75832: 42.99% (107)

Elkhart

  • 75839: 20.25% (5,927)

Frankston

  • 75763: 30.19% (6,247)

Montalba

  • 75853: 63.73% (466)

Palestine

  • 75801: 30.91% (16,244)
  • 75803: 18.47% (21,928)

Tennessee Colony

  • 75861: 4.71% (9,126)

Angelina County

Diboll

  • 75941: 40.25% (8,465)

Huntington

  • 75949: 25.59% (8,255)

Lufkin

  • 75901: 35.63% (30,429)
  • 75904: 37% (34,406)

Pollok

  • 75969: 32.17% (3,854)

Zavalla

  • 75980: 35.54% (2,254)

Bowie County

De Kalb

  • 75559: 29.85% (5,122)

Hooks

  • 75561: 25.75% (4,939)

New Boston

  • 75570: 29.05% (11,071)

Texarkana

  • 75503: 37.28% (25,517)

Camp County

Leesburg

  • 75451: 33.96% (1,163)

Pittsburgh

  • 75686: 32.58% (13,184)

Cass County

Atlanta

  • 75551: 28.68% (11,251)

Bivins

  • 75555: 19.76% (1,579)

Bloomburg

  • 75556: 20.84% (1,214)

Douglassville

  • 75560: 32.83% (1,002)

Hughes Springs

  • 75656: 27.45% (4,331)

Linden

  • 75563: 27.98% (4,528)

Marietta

  • 75566: 33.73% (756)

Queen City

  • 75572: 24.64% (3,896)

Cherokee County

Alto

  • 75925: 28.99% (4,002)

Jacksonville

  • 75766: 29.26% (26,925)

New Summerfield

  • 75780: 52.78% (216)

Reklaw

  • 75784: 26.61% (774)

Rusk

  • 75785: 33.23% (11,357)

Wells

  • 75976: 36.63% (778)

Franklin County

Mount Vernon

  • 75457: 29.04% (6,501)

Scroggins

  • 75480: 35.85% (1,587)

Gregg County

Gladewater

  • 75647: 29.55% (13,712)

Kilgore

  • 75662: 29.84% (24,976)

Longview

  • 75601: 38.44% (15,719)
  • 75602: 32.02% (21,655)
  • 75603: 38.59% (6,100)
  • 75604: 33.35% (31,027)
  • 75605: 44.82% (30,501)

White Oak

  • 75693: 30.19% (7,076)

Harrison County

Hallsville

  • 75650: 32.99% (9,837)

Harelton

  • 75651: 31% (2,100)

Karnack

  • 75661: 24.56% (3,094)

Marshall

  • 75670: 28.56% (17,539)
  • 75672: 34.38% (16,351)

Waskom

  • 75692: 25.03% (4,414)

Henderson County

Athens

  • 75751: 35.03% (17,084)
  • 75752: 35.44% (6,998)

Brownsboro

  • 75756: 27.35% (23.03%)

Chandler

  • 75758: 40.34% (8,739)

Eustace

  • 75124: 33.63% (4,255)

Kemp

  • 75143: 33.70% (14,510)

Mabank

  • 75156: 30.12% (16,578)

Malakoff

  • 75148: 31.64% (5,961)

Murchison

  • 75778: 35.66% (2,947)

Trinidad

  • 75431: 28.04% (2,122)

Hopkins County

Brashear

  • 75420: 34.89% (1,052)

Como

  • 75163: 32.51% (2,716)

Cumby

  • 75433: 30.91% (2,808)

Dike

  • 75437: 24.69% (1,377)

Pickton

  • 75471: 27.96% (1,531)

Saltillo

  • 75478: 23.66% (1,120)

Sulphur Springs

  • 75482: 33.42% (24,984)

Houston County

Crockett

  • 75835: 34.42% (11,086)

Grapeland

  • 75844: 25.32% (5,968)

Kennard

  • 75847: 27.24% (1,843)

Lovelady

  • 75851: 38.33% (4,954)

Marion County

Avinger

  • 75630: 39.92% (2,370)

Jefferson

  • 75657: 37.32% (7,261)

Morris County

Daingerfield

  • 75638: 33.32% (5,505)

Lone Star

  • 75668: 23.15% (2,371)

Naples

  • 75568: 38.92% (2,238)

Omaha

  • 75571: 26.42% (3,134)

Nacogdoches County

Chireno

  • 75937: 41.75% (891)

Cushing

  • 75760: 39.06% (2,066)

Douglass

  • 75943: 34.33% (1,422)

Garrison

  • 75946: 29.83% (3,744)

Nacogdoches

  • 75961: 33.32% (16,004)
  • 75964: 34.89% (19,811)
  • 75965: 41.84% (17,907)

Panola County

Beckville

  • 75631: 20.69% (3,248)

Carthage

  • 75633: 31.94% (13,161)

De Berry

  • 75639: 20.51% (2,926)

Gary

  • 75643: 21.53% (2,253)

Long Branch

  • 75669: 24.80% (762)

Rains County

Point

  • 75472: 29.04% (4,087)

Emory

  • 75440: 36.72% (6,258)

Rusk County

Henderson

  • 75652: 31.32% (16,223)
  • 75654: 29.22% (12,664)

Laneville

  • 75667: 32.69% (1,193)

Mount Enterprise

  • 75681: 39.14% (2,128)

New London

  • 75682: 27.51% (578)

Overton

  • 75684: 25.15% (7,894)

Tatum

  • 75691: 33.38% (4,320)

San Augustine County

Broaddus

  • 75929: 33.05% (1,649)

San Augustine

  • 75972: 36.16% (6,169)

Sabine County

Bronson

  • 75930: 22.32% (1,779)

Hemphill

  • 75948: 33.81% (6,268)

Milam

  • 75959: 31.39% (994)

Pineland

  • 75968: 22.51% (1,635)

Shelby County

Center

  • 75935: 29.08% (13,648)

Shelbyville

  • 75973: 25.18% (2,828)

Tenaha

  • 75974: 24.52% (3,410)

Timpson

  • 75975: 22.48% (4,031)

Smith County

Arp

  • 75750: 33.40% (3,766)

Bullard

  • 75757: 39.26% (12,802)

Flint

  • 75762: 41.60% (12,412)

Lindale

  • 75771: 35.65% (21,310)

Troup

  • 75789: 32.21% (7,806)

Tyler

  • 75701: 37% (35,858)
  • 75702: 29.94% (27,698)
  • 75703: 46.94% (42,777)
  • 75704: 33.97% (10,199)
  • 75705: 30.38% (2,762)
  • 75706: 29.48% (10,499)
  • 75707: 46.68% (14,232)
  • 75708: 31.31% (7,698)
  • 75709: 49.86% (4,731)

Winona

  • 75792: 38.81% (3,002)

Titus County

Cookville

  • 75558: 27.37% (1,582)

Mount Pleasant

  • 75455: 31.78% (28,354)

Talco

  • 75487: 18.61% (2,106)

Upshur County

Big Sandy

  • 75755: 26.26% (5,178)

Gilmer

  • 75644: 26.04% (13,427)
  • 75645: 26.49% (10,797)

Gladewater

  • 75647: 29.55% (13,712)

Ore City

  • 75683: 28.93% (3,709)

Van Zandt County

Ben Wheeler

  • 75754: 27.86% (6,627)

Canton

  • 75103: 29.98% (14,530)

Edgewood

  • 75117: 29.44% (3,984)

Fruitvale

  • 75127: 26.16% (1,705)

Grand Saline

  • 75140: 27.79% (7,595)

Van

  • 75790: 33.20% (3,864)

Wills Point

  • 75169: 36.84% (14,142)

Wood County

Alba

  • 75410: 32.94% (4,954)

Hawkins

  • 75765: 44.43% (7,157)

Mineola

  • 75773: 31.12% (14,523)

Quitman

  • 75783: 33.34% (7,942)

Winnsboro

  • 75494: 39.05% (9,940)

Yantis

  • 75497: 40.29% (3,907)

