LIST: Vaccination rates slowly increasing across East Texas

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Vaccination rates across East Texas are gradually increasing, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The outlook for the fight against COVID-19 is looking up with cases in East Texas decreasing as vaccine rates increase.

There is also a new experimental anti-viral pill in the works that could potentially help treatment of COVID-19. The company that made the pill, Merck & Co., said they would seek emergency use authorization from the FDA soon.

The list below shows how many East Texas zip codes fall into certain vaccination rates. For example, there is only one zip code (Tennessee Colony) that is between zero and 9.99% vaccinated. There are 21 zip codes that are 40-49.99% vaccinated.

0-9.99%: 1

10.00-19.99%: 0

20.00-29.99%: 35

30.00-39.99%: 83

40.00-49.99%: 21

50%+: 3

Below is a list of towns followed by their zip codes and vaccination rates. The population of the zip code is in parenthesis.

Anderson County

Cayuga

75832: 50.47% (107)

Elkhart

75839: 22.10% (5,927)

Frankston

75763: 32.03% (6,247)

Montalba

75853: 67.38% (466)

Palestine

75801: 33.76% (16,244)

75803: 20.05% (21,928)

Tennessee Colony

75861: 4.90% (9,126)

Angelina County

Diboll

75941: 42.81% (8,465)

Huntington

75949: 28.13% (8,255)

Lufkin

75901: 38.35% (30,429)

75904: 39.91% (34,406)

Pollok

75969: 33.78% (3,854)

Zavalla

75980: 37.62% (2,254)

Bowie County

De Kalb

75559: 31.75% (5,122)

Hooks

75561: 27.72% (4,939)

New Boston

75570: 30.98% (11,071)

Texarkana

75503: 39.08% (25,517)

Camp County

Leesburg

75451: 35.68% (1,163)

Pittsburgh

75686: 35.57% (13,184)

Cass County

Atlanta

75551: 30.44% (11,251)

Bivins

75555: 20.96% (1,579)

Bloomburg

75556: 22.16% (1,214)

Douglassville

75560: 35.43% (1,002)

Hughes Springs

75656: 30.34% (4,331)

Linden

75563: 29.95% (4,528)

Marietta

75566: 36.77% (756)

Queen City

75572: 26.26% (3,896)

Cherokee County

Alto

75925: 31.58% (4,002)

Jacksonville

75766: 32.79% (26,925)

New Summerfield

75780: 68.98% (216)

Reklaw

75784: 28.81% (774)

Rusk

75785: 35.70% (11,357)

Wells

75976: 39.07% (778)

Franklin County

Mount Vernon

75457: 31.06% (6,501)

Scroggins

75480: 37.81% (1,587)

Gregg County

Gladewater

75647: 32.04% (13,712)

Kilgore

75662: 33.18% (24,976)

Longview

75601: 41.26% (15,719)

75602: 35.07% (21,655)

75603: 40.95% (6,100)

75604: 36.14% (31,027)

75605: 47.45% (30,501)

White Oak

75693: 32.59% (7,076)

Harrison County

Hallsville

75650: 35.91% (9,837)

Harleton

75651: 34.14% (2,100)

Karnack

75661: 26.73% (3,094)

Marshall

75670: 31.38% (17,539)

75672: 36.99% (16,351)

Waskom

75692: 26.78% (4,414)

Henderson County

Athens

75751: 37.85% (17,084)

75752: 38% (6,998)

Brownsboro

75756: 29.33% (23.03%)

Chandler

75758: 42.29% (8,739)

Eustace

75124: 36.08% (4,255)

Kemp

75143: 35.92% (14,510)

Mabank

75156: 31.70% (16,578)

Malakoff

75148: 33.47% (5,961)

Murchison

75778: 37.90% (2,947)

Trinidad

75431: 31.01% (2,122)

Hopkins County

Brashear

75420: 37.07% (1,052)

Como

75163: 33.98% (2,716)

Cumby

75433: 33.30% (2,808)

Dike

75437: 27.74% (1,377)

Pickton

75471: 29.78% (1,531)

Saltillo

75478: 25.63% (1,120)

Sulphur Springs

75482: 36.42% (24,984)

Houston County

Crockett

75835: 38.12% (11,086)

Grapeland

75844: 26.83% (5,968)

Kennard

75847: 28.97% (1,843)

Lovelady

75851: 41.30% (4,954)

Marion County

Avinger

75630: 42.87% (2,370)

Jefferson

75657: 39.68% (7,261)

Morris County

Daingerfield

75638: 36.11% (5,505)

Lone Star

75668: 25.64% (2,371)

Naples

75568: 42.18% (2,238)

Omaha

75571: 28.49% (3,134)

Nacogdoches County

Chireno

75937: 44.89% (891)

Cushing

75760: 42.01% (2,066)

Douglass

75943: 38.14% (1,422)

Garrison

75946: 32.35% (3,744)

Nacogdoches

75961: 35.86% (16,004)

75964: 37.73% (19,811)

75965: 44.14% (17,907)

Panola County

Beckville

75631: 23.46% (3,248)

Carthage

75633: 35.59% (13,161)

De Berry

75639: 22.35% (2,926)

Gary

75643: 23.79% (2,253)

Long Branch

75669: 27.03% (762)

Rains County

Point

75472: 30.90% (4,087)

Emory

75440: 38.94% (6,258)

Rusk County

Henderson

75652: 34.68% (16,223)

75654: 31.68% (12,664)

Laneville

75667: 34.87% (1,193)

Mount Enterprise

75681: 42.01% (2,128)

New London

75682: 30.10% (578)

Overton

75684: 27.02% (7,894)

Tatum

75691: 36.50% (4,320)

San Augustine County

Broaddus

75929: 34.93% (1,649)

San Augustine

75972: 38.97% (6,169)

Sabine County

Bronson

75930: 24.79% (1,779)

Hemphill

75948: 35.08% (6,268)

Milam

75959: 33.30% (994)

Pineland

75968: 25.08% (1,635)

Shelby County

Center

75935: 33.07% (13,648)

Shelbyville

75973: 28.43% (2,828)

Tenaha

75974: 28.04% (3,410)

Timpson

75975: 25.35% (4,031)

Smith County

Arp

75750: 35.87% (3,766)

Bullard

75757: 41.93% (12,802)

Flint

75762: 44.58% (12,412)

Lindale

75771: 37.40% (21,310)

Troup

75789: 34.33% (7,806)

Tyler

75701: 39.46% (35,858)

75702: 32.71% (27,698)

75703: 49.25% (42,777)

75704: 36.69% (10,199)

75705: 33.02% (2,762)

75706: 32.17% (10,499)

75707: 49.30% (14,232)

75708: 34.19% (7,698)

75709: 53.52% (4,731)

Whitehouse

75791: 40.33% (13,562)

Winona

75792: 41.24% (3,002)

Titus County

Cookville

75558: 30.15% (1,582)

Mount Pleasant

75455: 34.72% (28,354)

Talco

75487: 20.28% (2,106)

Upshur County

Big Sandy

75755: 28.58 %(5,178)

Gilmer

75644: 28.76% (13,427)

75645: 28.78% (10,797)

Gladewater

75647: 32.04% (13,712)

Ore City

75683: 32.30% (3,709)

Van Zandt County

Ben Wheeler

75754: 30.03% (6,627)

Canton

75103: 32.31% (14,530)

Edgewood

75117: 31.45% (3,984)

Fruitvale

75127: 28.27% (1,705)

Grand Saline

75140: 30.01% (7,595)

Van

75790: 35.46% (3,864)

Wills Point

75169: 39.27% (14,142)

Wood County

Alba

75410: 35.26% (4,954)

Hawkins

75765: 46.14% (7,157)

Mineola

75773: 32.89% (14,523)

Quitman

75783: 35.49% (7,942)

Winnsboro

75494: 41.38% (9,940)

Yantis