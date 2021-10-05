LIST: Vaccination rates slowly increasing across East Texas

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Vaccination rates across East Texas are gradually increasing, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The outlook for the fight against COVID-19 is looking up with cases in East Texas decreasing as vaccine rates increase.

There is also a new experimental anti-viral pill in the works that could potentially help treatment of COVID-19. The company that made the pill, Merck & Co., said they would seek emergency use authorization from the FDA soon.

The list below shows how many East Texas zip codes fall into certain vaccination rates. For example, there is only one zip code (Tennessee Colony) that is between zero and 9.99% vaccinated. There are 21 zip codes that are 40-49.99% vaccinated.

  • 0-9.99%: 1
  • 10.00-19.99%: 0
  • 20.00-29.99%: 35
  • 30.00-39.99%: 83
  • 40.00-49.99%: 21
  • 50%+: 3

Below is a list of towns followed by their zip codes and vaccination rates. The population of the zip code is in parenthesis.

Anderson County

Cayuga

  • 75832: 50.47% (107)

Elkhart

  • 75839: 22.10% (5,927)

Frankston

  • 75763: 32.03% (6,247)

Montalba

  • 75853: 67.38% (466)

Palestine

  • 75801: 33.76% (16,244)
  • 75803: 20.05% (21,928)

Tennessee Colony

  • 75861: 4.90% (9,126)

Angelina County

Diboll

  • 75941: 42.81% (8,465)

Huntington

  • 75949: 28.13% (8,255)

Lufkin

  • 75901: 38.35% (30,429)
  • 75904: 39.91% (34,406)

Pollok

  • 75969: 33.78% (3,854)

Zavalla

  • 75980: 37.62% (2,254)

Bowie County

De Kalb

  • 75559: 31.75% (5,122)

Hooks

  • 75561: 27.72% (4,939)

New Boston

  • 75570: 30.98% (11,071)

Texarkana

  • 75503: 39.08% (25,517)

Camp County

Leesburg

  • 75451: 35.68% (1,163)

Pittsburgh

  • 75686: 35.57% (13,184)

Cass County

Atlanta

  • 75551: 30.44% (11,251)

Bivins

  • 75555: 20.96% (1,579)

Bloomburg

  • 75556: 22.16% (1,214)

Douglassville

  • 75560: 35.43% (1,002)

Hughes Springs

  • 75656: 30.34% (4,331)

Linden

  • 75563: 29.95% (4,528)

Marietta

  • 75566: 36.77% (756)

Queen City

  • 75572: 26.26% (3,896)

Cherokee County

Alto

  • 75925: 31.58% (4,002)

Jacksonville

  • 75766: 32.79% (26,925)

New Summerfield

  • 75780: 68.98% (216)

Reklaw

  • 75784: 28.81% (774)

Rusk

  • 75785: 35.70% (11,357)

Wells

  • 75976: 39.07% (778)

Franklin County

Mount Vernon

  • 75457: 31.06% (6,501)

Scroggins

  • 75480: 37.81% (1,587)

Gregg County

Gladewater

  • 75647: 32.04% (13,712)

Kilgore

  • 75662: 33.18% (24,976)

Longview

  • 75601: 41.26% (15,719)
  • 75602: 35.07% (21,655)
  • 75603: 40.95% (6,100)
  • 75604: 36.14% (31,027)
  • 75605: 47.45% (30,501)

White Oak

  • 75693: 32.59% (7,076)

Harrison County

Hallsville

  • 75650: 35.91% (9,837)

Harleton

  • 75651: 34.14% (2,100)

Karnack

  • 75661: 26.73% (3,094)

Marshall

  • 75670: 31.38% (17,539)
  • 75672: 36.99% (16,351)

Waskom

  • 75692: 26.78% (4,414)

Henderson County

Athens

  • 75751: 37.85% (17,084)
  • 75752: 38% (6,998)

Brownsboro

  • 75756: 29.33% (23.03%)

Chandler

  • 75758: 42.29% (8,739)

Eustace

  • 75124: 36.08% (4,255)

Kemp

  • 75143: 35.92% (14,510)

Mabank

  • 75156: 31.70% (16,578)

Malakoff

  • 75148: 33.47% (5,961)

Murchison

  • 75778: 37.90% (2,947)

Trinidad

  • 75431: 31.01% (2,122)

Hopkins County

Brashear

  • 75420: 37.07% (1,052)

Como

  • 75163: 33.98% (2,716)

Cumby

  • 75433: 33.30% (2,808)

Dike

  • 75437: 27.74% (1,377)

Pickton

  • 75471: 29.78% (1,531)

Saltillo

  • 75478: 25.63% (1,120)

Sulphur Springs

  • 75482: 36.42% (24,984)

Houston County

Crockett

  • 75835: 38.12% (11,086)

Grapeland

  • 75844: 26.83% (5,968)

Kennard

  • 75847: 28.97% (1,843)

Lovelady

  • 75851: 41.30% (4,954)

Marion County

Avinger

  • 75630: 42.87% (2,370)

Jefferson

  • 75657: 39.68% (7,261)

Morris County

Daingerfield

  • 75638: 36.11% (5,505)

Lone Star

  • 75668: 25.64% (2,371)

Naples

  • 75568: 42.18% (2,238)

Omaha

  • 75571: 28.49% (3,134)

Nacogdoches County

Chireno

  • 75937: 44.89% (891)

Cushing

  • 75760: 42.01% (2,066)

Douglass

  • 75943: 38.14% (1,422)

Garrison

  • 75946: 32.35% (3,744)

Nacogdoches

  • 75961: 35.86% (16,004)
  • 75964: 37.73% (19,811)
  • 75965: 44.14% (17,907)

Panola County

Beckville

  • 75631: 23.46% (3,248)

Carthage

  • 75633: 35.59% (13,161)

De Berry

  • 75639: 22.35% (2,926)

Gary

  • 75643: 23.79% (2,253)

Long Branch

  • 75669: 27.03% (762)

Rains County

Point

  • 75472: 30.90% (4,087)

Emory

  • 75440: 38.94% (6,258)

Rusk County

Henderson

  • 75652: 34.68% (16,223)
  • 75654: 31.68% (12,664)

Laneville

  • 75667: 34.87% (1,193)

Mount Enterprise

  • 75681: 42.01% (2,128)

New London

  • 75682: 30.10% (578)

Overton

  • 75684: 27.02% (7,894)

Tatum

  • 75691: 36.50% (4,320)

San Augustine County

Broaddus

  • 75929: 34.93% (1,649)

San Augustine

  • 75972: 38.97% (6,169)

Sabine County

Bronson

  • 75930: 24.79% (1,779)

Hemphill

  • 75948: 35.08% (6,268)

Milam

  • 75959: 33.30% (994)

Pineland

  • 75968: 25.08% (1,635)

Shelby County

Center

  • 75935: 33.07% (13,648)

Shelbyville

  • 75973: 28.43% (2,828)

Tenaha

  • 75974: 28.04% (3,410)

Timpson

  • 75975: 25.35% (4,031)

Smith County

Arp

  • 75750: 35.87% (3,766)

Bullard

  • 75757: 41.93% (12,802)

Flint

  • 75762: 44.58% (12,412)

Lindale

  • 75771: 37.40% (21,310)

Troup

  • 75789: 34.33% (7,806)

Tyler

  • 75701: 39.46% (35,858)
  • 75702: 32.71% (27,698)
  • 75703: 49.25% (42,777)
  • 75704: 36.69% (10,199)
  • 75705: 33.02% (2,762)
  • 75706: 32.17% (10,499)
  • 75707: 49.30% (14,232)
  • 75708: 34.19% (7,698)
  • 75709: 53.52% (4,731)

Whitehouse

  • 75791: 40.33% (13,562)

Winona

  • 75792: 41.24% (3,002)

Titus County

Cookville

  • 75558: 30.15% (1,582)

Mount Pleasant

  • 75455: 34.72% (28,354)

Talco

  • 75487: 20.28% (2,106)

Upshur County

Big Sandy

  • 75755: 28.58 %(5,178)

Gilmer

  • 75644: 28.76% (13,427)
  • 75645: 28.78% (10,797)

Gladewater

  • 75647: 32.04% (13,712)

Ore City

  • 75683: 32.30% (3,709)

Van Zandt County

Ben Wheeler

  • 75754: 30.03% (6,627)

Canton

  • 75103: 32.31% (14,530)

Edgewood

  • 75117: 31.45% (3,984)

Fruitvale

  • 75127: 28.27% (1,705)

Grand Saline

  • 75140: 30.01% (7,595)

Van

  • 75790: 35.46% (3,864)

Wills Point

  • 75169: 39.27% (14,142)

Wood County

Alba

  • 75410: 35.26% (4,954)

Hawkins

  • 75765: 46.14% (7,157)

Mineola

  • 75773: 32.89% (14,523)

Quitman

  • 75783: 35.49% (7,942)

Winnsboro

  • 75494: 41.38% (9,940)

Yantis

  • 75497: 42.72% (3,907)

