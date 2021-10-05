LIST: Vaccination rates slowly increasing across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Vaccination rates across East Texas are gradually increasing, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The outlook for the fight against COVID-19 is looking up with cases in East Texas decreasing as vaccine rates increase.
There is also a new experimental anti-viral pill in the works that could potentially help treatment of COVID-19. The company that made the pill, Merck & Co., said they would seek emergency use authorization from the FDA soon.
The list below shows how many East Texas zip codes fall into certain vaccination rates. For example, there is only one zip code (Tennessee Colony) that is between zero and 9.99% vaccinated. There are 21 zip codes that are 40-49.99% vaccinated.
- 0-9.99%: 1
- 10.00-19.99%: 0
- 20.00-29.99%: 35
- 30.00-39.99%: 83
- 40.00-49.99%: 21
- 50%+: 3
Below is a list of towns followed by their zip codes and vaccination rates. The population of the zip code is in parenthesis.
Anderson County
Cayuga
- 75832: 50.47% (107)
Elkhart
- 75839: 22.10% (5,927)
Frankston
- 75763: 32.03% (6,247)
Montalba
- 75853: 67.38% (466)
Palestine
- 75801: 33.76% (16,244)
- 75803: 20.05% (21,928)
Tennessee Colony
- 75861: 4.90% (9,126)
Angelina County
Diboll
- 75941: 42.81% (8,465)
Huntington
- 75949: 28.13% (8,255)
Lufkin
- 75901: 38.35% (30,429)
- 75904: 39.91% (34,406)
Pollok
- 75969: 33.78% (3,854)
Zavalla
- 75980: 37.62% (2,254)
Bowie County
De Kalb
- 75559: 31.75% (5,122)
Hooks
- 75561: 27.72% (4,939)
New Boston
- 75570: 30.98% (11,071)
Texarkana
- 75503: 39.08% (25,517)
Camp County
Leesburg
- 75451: 35.68% (1,163)
Pittsburgh
- 75686: 35.57% (13,184)
Cass County
Atlanta
- 75551: 30.44% (11,251)
Bivins
- 75555: 20.96% (1,579)
Bloomburg
- 75556: 22.16% (1,214)
Douglassville
- 75560: 35.43% (1,002)
Hughes Springs
- 75656: 30.34% (4,331)
Linden
- 75563: 29.95% (4,528)
Marietta
- 75566: 36.77% (756)
Queen City
- 75572: 26.26% (3,896)
Cherokee County
Alto
- 75925: 31.58% (4,002)
Jacksonville
- 75766: 32.79% (26,925)
New Summerfield
- 75780: 68.98% (216)
Reklaw
- 75784: 28.81% (774)
Rusk
- 75785: 35.70% (11,357)
Wells
- 75976: 39.07% (778)
Franklin County
Mount Vernon
- 75457: 31.06% (6,501)
Scroggins
- 75480: 37.81% (1,587)
Gregg County
Gladewater
- 75647: 32.04% (13,712)
Kilgore
- 75662: 33.18% (24,976)
Longview
- 75601: 41.26% (15,719)
- 75602: 35.07% (21,655)
- 75603: 40.95% (6,100)
- 75604: 36.14% (31,027)
- 75605: 47.45% (30,501)
White Oak
- 75693: 32.59% (7,076)
Harrison County
Hallsville
- 75650: 35.91% (9,837)
Harleton
- 75651: 34.14% (2,100)
Karnack
- 75661: 26.73% (3,094)
Marshall
- 75670: 31.38% (17,539)
- 75672: 36.99% (16,351)
Waskom
- 75692: 26.78% (4,414)
Henderson County
Athens
- 75751: 37.85% (17,084)
- 75752: 38% (6,998)
Brownsboro
- 75756: 29.33% (23.03%)
Chandler
- 75758: 42.29% (8,739)
Eustace
- 75124: 36.08% (4,255)
Kemp
- 75143: 35.92% (14,510)
Mabank
- 75156: 31.70% (16,578)
Malakoff
- 75148: 33.47% (5,961)
Murchison
- 75778: 37.90% (2,947)
Trinidad
- 75431: 31.01% (2,122)
Hopkins County
Brashear
- 75420: 37.07% (1,052)
Como
- 75163: 33.98% (2,716)
Cumby
- 75433: 33.30% (2,808)
Dike
- 75437: 27.74% (1,377)
Pickton
- 75471: 29.78% (1,531)
Saltillo
- 75478: 25.63% (1,120)
Sulphur Springs
- 75482: 36.42% (24,984)
Houston County
Crockett
- 75835: 38.12% (11,086)
Grapeland
- 75844: 26.83% (5,968)
Kennard
- 75847: 28.97% (1,843)
Lovelady
- 75851: 41.30% (4,954)
Marion County
Avinger
- 75630: 42.87% (2,370)
Jefferson
- 75657: 39.68% (7,261)
Morris County
Daingerfield
- 75638: 36.11% (5,505)
Lone Star
- 75668: 25.64% (2,371)
Naples
- 75568: 42.18% (2,238)
Omaha
- 75571: 28.49% (3,134)
Nacogdoches County
Chireno
- 75937: 44.89% (891)
Cushing
- 75760: 42.01% (2,066)
Douglass
- 75943: 38.14% (1,422)
Garrison
- 75946: 32.35% (3,744)
Nacogdoches
- 75961: 35.86% (16,004)
- 75964: 37.73% (19,811)
- 75965: 44.14% (17,907)
Panola County
Beckville
- 75631: 23.46% (3,248)
Carthage
- 75633: 35.59% (13,161)
De Berry
- 75639: 22.35% (2,926)
Gary
- 75643: 23.79% (2,253)
Long Branch
- 75669: 27.03% (762)
Rains County
Point
- 75472: 30.90% (4,087)
Emory
- 75440: 38.94% (6,258)
Rusk County
Henderson
- 75652: 34.68% (16,223)
- 75654: 31.68% (12,664)
Laneville
- 75667: 34.87% (1,193)
Mount Enterprise
- 75681: 42.01% (2,128)
New London
- 75682: 30.10% (578)
Overton
- 75684: 27.02% (7,894)
Tatum
- 75691: 36.50% (4,320)
San Augustine County
Broaddus
- 75929: 34.93% (1,649)
San Augustine
- 75972: 38.97% (6,169)
Sabine County
Bronson
- 75930: 24.79% (1,779)
Hemphill
- 75948: 35.08% (6,268)
Milam
- 75959: 33.30% (994)
Pineland
- 75968: 25.08% (1,635)
Shelby County
Center
- 75935: 33.07% (13,648)
Shelbyville
- 75973: 28.43% (2,828)
Tenaha
- 75974: 28.04% (3,410)
Timpson
- 75975: 25.35% (4,031)
Smith County
Arp
- 75750: 35.87% (3,766)
Bullard
- 75757: 41.93% (12,802)
Flint
- 75762: 44.58% (12,412)
Lindale
- 75771: 37.40% (21,310)
Troup
- 75789: 34.33% (7,806)
Tyler
- 75701: 39.46% (35,858)
- 75702: 32.71% (27,698)
- 75703: 49.25% (42,777)
- 75704: 36.69% (10,199)
- 75705: 33.02% (2,762)
- 75706: 32.17% (10,499)
- 75707: 49.30% (14,232)
- 75708: 34.19% (7,698)
- 75709: 53.52% (4,731)
Whitehouse
- 75791: 40.33% (13,562)
Winona
- 75792: 41.24% (3,002)
Titus County
Cookville
- 75558: 30.15% (1,582)
Mount Pleasant
- 75455: 34.72% (28,354)
Talco
- 75487: 20.28% (2,106)
Upshur County
Big Sandy
- 75755: 28.58 %(5,178)
Gilmer
- 75644: 28.76% (13,427)
- 75645: 28.78% (10,797)
Gladewater
- 75647: 32.04% (13,712)
Ore City
- 75683: 32.30% (3,709)
Van Zandt County
Ben Wheeler
- 75754: 30.03% (6,627)
Canton
- 75103: 32.31% (14,530)
Edgewood
- 75117: 31.45% (3,984)
Fruitvale
- 75127: 28.27% (1,705)
Grand Saline
- 75140: 30.01% (7,595)
Van
- 75790: 35.46% (3,864)
Wills Point
- 75169: 39.27% (14,142)
Wood County
Alba
- 75410: 35.26% (4,954)
Hawkins
- 75765: 46.14% (7,157)
Mineola
- 75773: 32.89% (14,523)
Quitman
- 75783: 35.49% (7,942)
Winnsboro
- 75494: 41.38% (9,940)
Yantis
- 75497: 42.72% (3,907)