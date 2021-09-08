LIST: Vaccine rates in East Texas after hospitalization record broke

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Earlier this week, the East Texas area saw the highest rate of hospitalization since the pandemic began 18 months ago.

Vaccination rates have slowly been creeping up throughout the region as the delta variant continues to rage.

KETK and our sister stations have gathered information on the percentage of people living in East Texas that have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for a person to be fully vaccinated. People who have taken one dose are considered partially vaccinated. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so people who take that vaccine are automatically considered fully vaccinated.

The chart below explains how many East Texas zip codes fall in a specific vaccination range. For example, there are six zip codes that have rates between 10% and 19.99%.

  • 0-9.99%: 1
  • 10.00-19.99%: 6
  • 20.00-29.99%: 61
  • 30.00-39.99%: 64
  • 40.00-49.99%: 10
  • 50%+: 1

Below is a breakdown of each East Texas zip code and how many people live in each area. For example, there is one zip code (Tennessee Colony) that is between zero and 9.9% vaccinated. The estimated population in each zip code is in parenthesis.

To compare Wednesday’s report to the one from two weeks ago, click here.

Anderson County

Cayuga

  • 75832: 40.19% (107)

Elkhart

  • 75839: 19.54% (5,927)

Frankston

  • 75763: 29.58% (6,247)

Montalba

  • 75853: 62.45% (466)

Palestine

  • 75801: 29.99% (16,244)
  • 75803: 17.80% (21,928)

Tennessee Colony

  • 75861: 4.57% (9,126)

Angelina County

Diboll

  • 75941: 39.30% (8,465)

Huntington

  • 75949: 24.69% (8,255)

Lufkin

  • 75901: 34.82% (30,429)
  • 75904: 36.03% (34,406)

Pollok

  • 75969: 31.58% (3,854)

Zavalla

  • 75980: 34.69% (2,254)

Bowie County

De Kalb

  • 75559: 29.15% (5,122)

Hooks

  • 75561: 24.84% (4,939)

New Boston

  • 75570: 28.15% (11,071)

Texarkana

  • 75503: 36.35% (25,517)

Camp County

Leesburg

  • 75451: 33.02% (1,163)

Pittsburgh

  • 75686: 31.66% (13,184)

Cass County

Atlanta

  • 75551: 28.01% (11,251)

Bivins

  • 75555: 19.00% (1,579)

Bloomburg

  • 75556: 20.10% (1,214)

Douglassville

  • 75560: 31.54% (1,002)

Hughes Springs

  • 75656: 26.46% (4,331)

Linden

  • 75563: 27.52% (4,528)

Marietta

  • 75566: 33.20% (756)

Queen City

  • 75572: 24.15% (3,896)

Cherokee County

Alto

  • 75925: 28.21% (4,002)

Jacksonville

  • 75766: 28.19% (26,925)

New Summerfield

  • 75780: 49.54% (216)

Reklaw

  • 75784: 25.84% (774)

Rusk

  • 75785: 32.50% (11,357)

Wells

  • 75976: 35.99% (778)

Franklin County

Mount Vernon

  • 75457: 28.46% (6,501)

Scroggins

  • 75480: 35.10% (1,587)

Gregg County

Gladewater

  • 75647: 28.52% (13,712)

Kilgore

  • 75662: 28.55% (24,976)

Longview

  • 75601: 37.48% (15,719)
  • 75602: 30.83% (21,655)
  • 75603: 37.79% (6,100)
  • 75604: 32.32% (31,027)
  • 75605: 43.83% (30,501)

White Oak

  • 75693: 29.35% (7,076)

Harrison County

Hallsville

  • 75650: 31.85% (9,837)

Harelton

  • 75651: 30.00% (2,100)

Karnack

  • 75661: 24.11% (3,094)

Marshall

  • 75670: 27.69% (17,539)
  • 75672: 33.72% (16,351)

Waskom

  • 75692: 24.54% (4,414)

Henderson County

Athens

  • 75751: 33.65% (17,084)
  • 75752: 34.45% (6,998)

Brownsboro

  • 75756: 26.49% (23.03%)

Chandler

  • 75758: 39.40% (8,739)

Eustace

  • 75124: 32.50% (4,255)

Kemp

  • 75143: 32.80% (14,510)

Mabank

  • 75156: 29.48% (16,578)

Malakoff

  • 75148: 30.97% (5,961)

Murchison

  • 75778: 34.68% (2,947)

Trinidad

  • 75431: 27.29% (2,122)

Hopkins County

Brashear

  • 75420: 34.32% (1,052)

Como

  • 75163: 32.00% (2,716)

Cumby

  • 75433: 29.88% (2,808)

Dike

  • 75437: 23.97% (1,377)

Pickton

  • 75471: 27.11% (1,531)

Saltillo

  • 75478: 23.30% (1,120)

Sulphur Springs

  • 75482: 32.54% (24,984)

Houston County

Crockett

  • 75835: 33.43% (11,086)

Grapeland

  • 75844: 24.61% (5,968)

Kennard

  • 75847: 24.96% (1,843)

Lovelady

  • 75851: 36.56% (4,954)

Marion County

Avinger

  • 75630: 39.03% (2,370)

Jefferson

  • 75657: 36.48% (7,261)

Morris County

Daingerfield

  • 75638: 32.13% (5,505)

Lone Star

  • 75668: 22.31% (2,371)

Naples

  • 75568: 37.22% (2,238)

Omaha

  • 75571: 25.49% (3,134)

Nacogdoches County

Chireno

  • 75937: 40.85% (891)

Cushing

  • 75760: 37.95% (2,066)

Douglass

  • 75943: 33.56% (1,422)

Garrison

  • 75946: 28.53% (3,744)

Nacogdoches

  • 75961: 32.35% (16,004)
  • 75964: 33.75% (19,811)
  • 75965: 41.04% (17,907)

Panola County

Beckville

  • 75631: 19.77% (3,248)

Carthage

  • 75633: 30.79% (13,161)

De Berry

  • 75639: 19.75% (2,926)

Gary

  • 75643: 20.73% (2,253)

Long Branch

  • 75669: 24.41% (762)

Rains County

Point

  • 75472: 28.43% (4,087)

Emory

  • 75440: 35.57% (6,258)

Rusk County

Henderson

  • 75652: 30.54% (16,223)
  • 75654: 28.62% (12,664)

Laneville

  • 75667: 31.60% (1,193)

Mount Enterprise

  • 75681: 38.39% (2,128)

New London

  • 75682: 26.82% (578)

Overton

  • 75684: 24.56% (7,894)

Tatum

  • 75691: 31.97% (4,320)

San Augustine County

Broaddus

  • 75929: 32.44% (1,649)

San Augustine

  • 75972: 35.16% (6,169)

Sabine County

Bronson

  • 75930: 21.87% (1,779)

Hemphill

  • 75948: 33.12% (6,268)

Milam

  • 75959: 30.58% (994)

Pineland

  • 75968: 21.41% (1,635)

Shelby County

Center

  • 75935: 27.42% (13,648)

Shelbyville

  • 75973: 24.40% (2,828)

Tenaha

  • 75974: 23.52% (3,410)

Timpson

  • 75975: 21.63% (4,031)

Smith County

Arp

  • 75750: 32.42% (3,766)

Bullard

  • 75757: 38.03% (12,802)

Flint

  • 75762: 40.44% (12,412)

Lindale

  • 75771: 34.90% (21,310)

Troup

  • 75789: 31.35% (7,806)

Tyler

  • 75701: 36.08% (35,858)
  • 75702: 28.74% (27,698)
  • 75703: 46.05% (42,777)
  • 75704: 32.90% (10,199)
  • 75705: 29.33% (2,762)
  • 75706: 28.35% (10,499)
  • 75707: 45.52% (14,232)
  • 75708: 30.16% (7,698)
  • 75709: 48.66% (4,731)

Winona

  • 75792: 38.04% (3,002)

Titus County

Cookville

  • 75558: 27.12% (1,582)

Mount Pleasant

  • 75455: 30.76% (28,354)

Talco

  • 75487: 17.85% (2,106)

Upshur County

Big Sandy

  • 75755: 25.57% (5,178)

Gilmer

  • 75644: 25.13% (13,427)
  • 75645: 25.82% (10,797)

Gladewater

  • 75647: 28.52% (13,712)

Ore City

  • 75683: 27.55% (3,709)

Van Zandt County

Ben Wheeler

  • 75754: 27.27% (6,627)

Canton

  • 75103: 29.29% (14,530)

Edgewood

  • 75117: 28.64% (3,984)

Fruitvale

  • 75127: 25.98% (1,705)

Grand Saline

  • 75140: 27.19% (7,595)

Van

  • 75790: 32.76% (3,864)

Wills Point

  • 75169: 35.91% (14,142)

Wood County

Alba

  • 75410: 32.28% (4,954)

Hawkins

  • 75765: 43.92% (7,157)

Mineola

  • 75773: 30.38% (14,523)

Quitman

  • 75783: 32.57% (7,942)

Winnsboro

  • 75494: 38.50% (9,940)

Yantis

  • 75497: 39.75% (3,907)

