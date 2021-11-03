LIST: Where in East Texas child COVID-19 doses will be shipped

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A CDC advisory board and the Food and Drug Administration have both given the green light to child-size doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and now there are plans for where to ship the initial doses.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has released addresses of where doses will be sent among Texas’ 254 counties.
The addresses listed are shipping addresses, not necessarily where vaccination will be happening. The list below also does not include doses sent to pharmacies through the federal pharmacy program.
Angelina County
- Angelina County and Cities Health District: 300 doses
Bowie County
- New Boston Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses
- Collom And Carney Main Clinic: 600 doses
- Texarkana Super 1 Pharmacy: 300 doses
Cherokee County
- Family Circle of Care-Jacksonville: 600 doses
- Cherokee County Health Department: 100 doses
Gregg County
- Kilgore Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses
- Louis Morgan Drug (Longview): 300 doses
- Ancor Health Center Longview: 300 doses
- 1st Choice Pediatrics: 300 doses
- Super 1 Pharmacy (Longview on Marshall Ave.): 300 doses
- Super 1 Pharmacy (Longview on High St): 300 doses
- Brookshires Pharmacy (Longview on Gilmer Rd): 300 doses
- Paris Pediatric Clinic: 600 doses
- White Oak Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses
Harrison County
- Marshall Super 1 Pharmacy: 300 doses
- Harison County Health District: 100 doses
Henderson County
- Athens Family Circle of Care: 300 doses
- Athens Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doeses
- Chandler Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses
- Kemp Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses
- Mabank Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses
Hopkins County
- Sulphur Springs Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses
Morris County
- Daingerfield Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses
Nacogdoches County
- Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue: 600 doses
Polk County
- Livingston Pharmacy: 300 doses
Rains County
- Emory Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses
Smith County
- Bullard Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses
- Flint Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses
- Lindale Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses
- CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances-Herrington Ornelas: 900 doses
- DSHS Region 4 and 5N Headquarters: 600 doses
- Tyler Family Circle of Care (North Broadway): 300 doses
- Tyler Family Circle of Care (Houston St.): 300 doses
- Tyler Brookshires Pharmacy (5th St.): 300 doses
- Tyler Brookshire’s Pharmacy (Rice Rd.): 300 doses
- Tyler Brookshire’s Pharmacy (Roseland Blvd.): 300 doses
- FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses
- Tyler Super 1 Pharmacy (Troup HWY): 300 doses
- Tyler Super 1 Pharmacy (E. Gentry): 300 doses
- Tyler Super 1 Pharmacy (NNW Loop 323): 300 doses
- Tyler Super 1 Pharmacy (Centennial PKWY): 300 doses
- NETHealth: 300 doses
- UT Health Science Center: 300 doses
- CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler: 300 doses
- Whitehouse Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses
Titus County
- Titus Regional Medical Center: 600 doses
- Mount Pleasant Super 1 Pharmacy: 300 doses
Upshur County
- Divine Grace Pharmacy: 300 doses
Van Zandt County
- Canton Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses
- Grand Saline Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses
- Van Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses
- Wills Point Pharmacy: 300 doses
Wood County
- Hawkins Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses
- Mineola Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses
- Quitman Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses