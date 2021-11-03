LIST: Where in East Texas child COVID-19 doses will be shipped

In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A CDC advisory board and the Food and Drug Administration have both given the green light to child-size doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and now there are plans for where to ship the initial doses.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has released addresses of where doses will be sent among Texas’ 254 counties.

The addresses listed are shipping addresses, not necessarily where vaccination will be happening. The list below also does not include doses sent to pharmacies through the federal pharmacy program.

Angelina County

Angelina County and Cities Health District: 300 doses

Bowie County

New Boston Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses

Collom And Carney Main Clinic: 600 doses

Texarkana Super 1 Pharmacy: 300 doses

Cherokee County

Family Circle of Care-Jacksonville: 600 doses

Cherokee County Health Department: 100 doses

Gregg County

Kilgore Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses

Louis Morgan Drug (Longview): 300 doses

Ancor Health Center Longview: 300 doses

1st Choice Pediatrics: 300 doses

Super 1 Pharmacy (Longview on Marshall Ave.): 300 doses

Super 1 Pharmacy (Longview on High St): 300 doses

Brookshires Pharmacy (Longview on Gilmer Rd): 300 doses

Paris Pediatric Clinic: 600 doses

White Oak Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses

Harrison County

Marshall Super 1 Pharmacy: 300 doses

Harison County Health District: 100 doses

Henderson County

Athens Family Circle of Care: 300 doses

Athens Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doeses

Chandler Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses

Kemp Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses

Mabank Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses

Hopkins County

Sulphur Springs Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses

Morris County

Daingerfield Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses

Nacogdoches County

Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue: 600 doses

Polk County

Livingston Pharmacy: 300 doses

Rains County

Emory Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses

Smith County

Bullard Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses

Flint Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses

Lindale Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances-Herrington Ornelas: 900 doses

DSHS Region 4 and 5N Headquarters: 600 doses

Tyler Family Circle of Care (North Broadway): 300 doses

Tyler Family Circle of Care (Houston St.): 300 doses

Tyler Brookshires Pharmacy (5th St.): 300 doses

Tyler Brookshire’s Pharmacy (Rice Rd.): 300 doses

Tyler Brookshire’s Pharmacy (Roseland Blvd.): 300 doses

FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy: 300 doses

Tyler Super 1 Pharmacy (Troup HWY): 300 doses

Tyler Super 1 Pharmacy (E. Gentry): 300 doses

Tyler Super 1 Pharmacy (NNW Loop 323): 300 doses

Tyler Super 1 Pharmacy (Centennial PKWY): 300 doses

NETHealth: 300 doses

UT Health Science Center: 300 doses

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler: 300 doses

Whitehouse Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses

Titus County

Titus Regional Medical Center: 600 doses

Mount Pleasant Super 1 Pharmacy: 300 doses

Upshur County

Divine Grace Pharmacy: 300 doses

Van Zandt County

Canton Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses

Grand Saline Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses

Van Brookshires Pharmacy: 300 doses

Wills Point Pharmacy: 300 doses

Wood County