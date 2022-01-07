LIST: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the rise of the COVID-19 omicron variant and the shortage of at-home testing kits, there are several ways to find a legitimate testing site near you.
The CDC gave information about who should get tested and who does not need to be tested.
The following people should get tested if they have the following:
- People with symptoms of COVID-19
- People who have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19. Those people should be tested for infection at least five days after they last had close contact with someone with COVID-19.
- People who are not fully vaccinated who are prioritized for expanded community screening.
- People not fully vaccinated who have been asked or reffered to get tested by their school, workplace, healthcare provider, state, tribal, local or territorial health department.
People who do not need to be tested, according to the CDC are those who have tested positive for COVID within the past three months and recovered, as long as they do not develop new symptoms.
The CDC also provided a COVID-19 Viral Testing Tool designed to help both healthcare providers and individuals understand COVID-19 testing options.
However not all testing sites are legitimate. For ways to find out if a COVID-19 testing site is official, click here.
KETK has also come up with a list of local pharmacies, businesses and schools that will be providing COVID-19 tests.
Free COVID-19 Tests:
Tyler
- Brookshire’s Culinary Center at 200 Rice Road in Tyler and the Brookshire’s Pharmacy at 2020 Roseland Boulevard in Tyler
Longview
- Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 (1900 S. High Street in Longview) and the Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #4 (110 Johnston Street in Longview)
Test locations:
Local Pharmacies:
- Brookshires Pharmacy #109 – 609 Linda Drive, Daingerfield
- Brookshires Pharmacy #130 – 590 W. Main Street, Hallsville
- Louis Morgan Drug #1 – 1900 S. High St, Longview
- Louis Morgan Drug #4 – 110 Johnston St, Longview
- Mabank Family Health Mart Pharmacy – 207 N 3rd Street, Mabank
- Kearney Park Pharmacy – 502 W Kearney St, Suite 900, Mesquite
- Brookshires #51 – 200 Rice Rd, Tyler
- Brookshires Pharmacy #9 – 2020 Roseland Blvd, Tyler
CVS and Walgreens
Some CVS locations have COVID clinics. To find yours, click here.
- Tyler
- 1702 South Broadway Avenue Tyler, TX 75701
- 2626 East 5th Street, Tyler 75701
- 4922 South Broadway,Tyler, TX 75703
- 1710 West Gentry Parkway,Tyler, TX 75702
Some Walgreens locations have COVID clinics. To find yours, click here.
- Tyler
- 1620 S Broadway Ave
- 110 S Southwest Loop 323
- 2120 E Southeast Loop
- 5415 S Broadway Ave
- Kilgore
- 701 US Hwy 259 N
- Jacksonville
- 1329 S Jackson St.
- Longview
- 1775 W Loop 281
- 511 E Marshall Ave
- 3301 N 4th St.
- Henderson
- 2126 US Hwy 79 S
- Athens
- 1007 E Tyler St
- Palestine
- 2201 S Loop 256
- Sulphur Springs
- 1130 S Broadway St.
- Marshall
- 309 E End Blvd N
- Nacogdoches
- 3004 North St
- Lufkin
- 1000 W Frank Ave
- 102 N Timberland Dr.
School Testing
- Alto ISD will be conducting rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at the school for symptomatic students and staff who provide electronic or written consent. To complete the consent for your child click here and use access code: LCO2Y9.
- Jacksonville ISD Police Department has partnered with Concentric by Ginkgo to provide an optional and free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing program. The new program will offer a result in to minutes. To participate the program needs consent for the student to be tested. To consent, parents and or guardians can provide permission in one of two ways.
- 1. Obtain and complete a paper copy of the consent form that can be picked up in the clinic at your child’s school. A separate consent must be completed on each student in your family; or,
2. For Students under 18 years of age: Access https://tinyurl.com/mp9ezhjn/ and fill out the online consent form. This will allow school personnel to perform a rapid Covid-19 test on your student. The process should take no more than 5 minutes to complete using either a computer, tablet, or smartphone connected to the internet.
3. For Student(s) are over 18 years of age: They can access https://tinyurl.com/yc7ytmsy and create an account thereby giving consent.
- 1. Obtain and complete a paper copy of the consent form that can be picked up in the clinic at your child’s school. A separate consent must be completed on each student in your family; or,
- Longview ISD will provide early morning COVID-19 testing all throughout January at various locations. The tests will be available for LISD employees and LISD students only. Each campus will continue to offer testing to Longview ISD students and staff during the school day if a person shows symptoms while on campus.