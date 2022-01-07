LIST: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the rise of the COVID-19 omicron variant and the shortage of at-home testing kits, there are several ways to find a legitimate testing site near you.

The CDC gave information about who should get tested and who does not need to be tested.

The following people should get tested if they have the following:

People with symptoms of COVID-19

People who have come into close contact with someone with COVID-19. Those people should be tested for infection at least five days after they last had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

with someone with COVID-19. Those people should be tested for infection at least five days after they last had close contact with someone with COVID-19. People who are not fully vaccinated who are prioritized for expanded community screening .

. People not fully vaccinated who have been asked or reffered to get tested by their school, workplace, healthcare provider, state, tribal, local or territorial health department.

People who do not need to be tested, according to the CDC are those who have tested positive for COVID within the past three months and recovered, as long as they do not develop new symptoms.

The CDC also provided a COVID-19 Viral Testing Tool designed to help both healthcare providers and individuals understand COVID-19 testing options.

However not all testing sites are legitimate. For ways to find out if a COVID-19 testing site is official, click here.

KETK has also come up with a list of local pharmacies, businesses and schools that will be providing COVID-19 tests.

Free COVID-19 Tests:

Tyler

Brookshire’s Culinary Center at 200 Rice Road in Tyler and the Brookshire’s Pharmacy at 2020 Roseland Boulevard in Tyler

Longview

Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 (1900 S. High Street in Longview) and the Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #4 (110 Johnston Street in Longview)

Test locations:

Local Pharmacies:

CVS and Walgreens

Some CVS locations have COVID clinics. To find yours, click here.

Tyler 1702 South Broadway Avenue Tyler, TX 75701 2626 East 5th Street, Tyler 75701 4922 South Broadway,Tyler, TX 75703 1710 West Gentry Parkway,Tyler, TX 75702



Some Walgreens locations have COVID clinics. To find yours, click here.

Tyler 1620 S Broadway Ave 110 S Southwest Loop 323 2120 E Southeast Loop 5415 S Broadway Ave

Kilgore 701 US Hwy 259 N

Jacksonville 1329 S Jackson St.

Longview 1775 W Loop 281 511 E Marshall Ave 3301 N 4th St.

Henderson 2126 US Hwy 79 S

Athens 1007 E Tyler St

Palestine 2201 S Loop 256

Sulphur Springs 1130 S Broadway St.

Marshall 309 E End Blvd N

Nacogdoches 3004 North St

Lufkin 1000 W Frank Ave 102 N Timberland Dr.



School Testing

Alto ISD will be conducting rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at the school for symptomatic students and staff who provide electronic or written consent. To complete the consent for your child click here and use access code: LCO2Y9.

Jacksonville ISD Police Department has partnered with Concentric by Ginkgo to provide an optional and free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing program. The new program will offer a result in to minutes. To participate the program needs consent for the student to be tested. To consent, parents and or guardians can provide permission in one of two ways. 1. Obtain and complete a paper copy of the consent form that can be picked up in the clinic at your child’s school. A separate consent must be completed on each student in your family; or,

2. For Students under 18 years of age: Access https://tinyurl.com/mp9ezhjn/ and fill out the online consent form. This will allow school personnel to perform a rapid Covid-19 test on your student. The process should take no more than 5 minutes to complete using either a computer, tablet, or smartphone connected to the internet.

3. For Student(s) are over 18 years of age: They can access https://tinyurl.com/yc7ytmsy and create an account thereby giving consent.

has partnered with Concentric by Ginkgo to provide an optional and free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing program. The new program will offer a result in to minutes. To participate the program needs consent for the student to be tested. To consent, parents and or guardians can provide permission in one of two ways.