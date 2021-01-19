Longview ISD to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to employees

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD staff members will be able to get free COVID-19 vaccinations through the district, Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox announced Tuesday.

“These would be offered to Longview staff members who wish to take the vaccine, free of charge, and totally voluntary,” he said in a statement released by the district.

Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams briefed trustees of the plan during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

“We are partnering with Texas-based company Aurora Concepts, who will bring a mobile unit to the administration building,” he said. “The exact time and date are still being worked out — with other details — but we are on their list to offer the first Moderna Vaccine, at no cost to LISD taxpayers and no out-of-pocket expense to employees.

The Moderna vaccine requires 28 days between the first and second dose.

Williams said, at this time, the district is not planning to offer the vaccine to students or family members of employees “but we are always looking for anything and everything we can do to keep our entire community safe.”

The school district prioritizes preventative measures to fight the spread of COVID-19, he said.

More information about the program will be provided to campus leaders and placed on the district’s COVID-19 website.

“As with everything else during these times, details are subject to change as directives are provided by governing authorities, health officials, or as circumstances change,” he said.