Longview Regional Medical Center restricts patient visitation as COVID cases surge

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Regional Medical Center is limiting its guidelines for visitors as COVID cases, particularly involving the Delta variant, have continued to rise in East Texas and across the country.

Each patient will be allowed one visitor per day during visitor hours. These run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. All visitors will need to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

The hospital is also asking all visitors to be fully vaccinated, when possible. Any visitors who have come in contact with someone who is positive for Covid-19, or is experiencing symptoms, will be barred from entering the hospital.

The facilities also may “need to limit the total number of visitors… in order to maintain recommended infection control precautions.”

The new guidelines go into effect immediately Monday morning.