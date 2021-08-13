Lufkin hospital becomes first known in East Texas to require all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. U.S. health regulators have authorized extra doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus. The announcement Thursday, Aug. 12. by the Food and Drug Administration applies to millions of Americans who take immune-suppressing medicines because of organ transplants, cancer or other disorders.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – St. Luke’s Health Memorial in Lufkin has become the first known East Texas hospital to require all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon. All staff has until November 1 to be inoculated. Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify.

Our people have responded selflessly to the needs of the community throughout the pandemic, and this decision is further proof of our commitment to keeping our communities safer and healthier. St. luke’s health memorial

Hospitalizations have skyrocketed in East Texas over the past several weeks, particularly in the Lufkin area. In Region H, there are only two ICU beds remaining for a population of more than 270,000 people.

East Texas currently has 567 COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital, across Regions G and H. Both are sitting around an 18% hospitalization rate.

Below is the full statement from St. Luke’s:

In keeping with St. Luke’s Health’s mission of improving the health of those it serves and especially those who are vulnerable, and our commitment to providing safe care for patients and a safe work environment for clinicians and staff, St. Luke’s Health is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1, 2021. This requirement also includes all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers, and others caring for patients within our facility.

As health care providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and those in our communities. Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment. Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify.

Throughout the pandemic, St. Luke’s Health has implemented a broad range of safety measures to be able to continue providing essential health care services to everyone in our communities, including those battling life-threatening COVID-19 infections. Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again due to the threat of variants, and many communities continue to have low vaccination rates. Our decision to require the COVID-19 vaccination for our teams is rooted in a commitment to keeping our community safe — and bringing an end to this pandemic as quickly as possible.

By requiring the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, just as we do with the flu (influenza) vaccine, St. Luke’s Health joins health systems and associations across the country in supporting vaccination for health care workers in an effort to continue protecting our patients, staff, and communities from this dangerous disease.