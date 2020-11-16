Malakoff ISD lengthens Thanksgiving holiday out of COVID-19 concerns

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – Malakoff ISD is adding days off to its Thanksgiving holiday break “in keeping with … practices to respond to COVID-19,” Superintendent Don Layton announced.

Students now will be out of class from Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, the announcement said. At this time, extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.

The school district is again requesting any student, faculty or staff who has COVID-19 symptoms to stay away from the campus and see a doctor.

Symptoms include a fever, sore throat, uncontrolled coughing, shortness of breath and severe headaches.