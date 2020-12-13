Nacogdoches elementary goes to remote learning because of COVID-19 quarantines among staff

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches ISD’s Emeline Carpenter Elementary School will transition to online learning because of the growing number of campus staff members who are absent due to COVID-19 quarantines.

All other NISD campuses will remain open for face-to-face instruction, said the announcement from the school district.

Carpenter students will not return to the school until Jan. 5, when classes resume following the break between semesters.

“First and foremost, we’re closing the campus for the protection of our students and staff,” Gabriel Trujillo said in the posting. “Our first priority is the health and wellbeing of everyone at Carpenter and everyone in the district. It’s also important to have our staff at school to conduct classes. While we have great substitutes in this district, things work best when our teachers are in the classroom.”

The campus will undergo an extensive deep-cleaning.

Trujillo said although the number of active cases of COVID-19 among staff is about 6%, others are quarantined because of exposure to someone with COVID-19. There are no students at the school with active cases, although some are quarantined because of exposure of exposure the announcement said.