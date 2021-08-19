Nacogdoches PD taking donations for sergeant in ICU battling COVID

The following information was released with permission of the family.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department has set up a donation account for a sergeant that is battling COVID-19 in a Plano hospital ICU.

Sgt. Al Patterson has been in the Nacogdoches PD for more than 20 years. Back on August 13, he was admitted for complications from COVID-19.

He is currently in critical condition and had to be moved to an ICU unit at Medical City Plano “to receive a higher level of care,” according to Brett Ayres with Nacogdoches Police. Ayres said that Patterson is “receiving the absolute best care possible from the medical staff there.”

Patterson is married and also has a teenage daughter. Unfortunately, they were not able to travel with him to Plano due to restrictions at their COVID unit.

Sgt. Patterson and his family are deeply loved and respected by the NPD family and we ask for your continued prayers and well wishes during this difficult time for their family. Nacogdoches Police

A BBQ lunch to raise funds for Sgt. Patterson will be held on September 17 and Ayres said more information would be released later.

Until then, an account has been established at the Commercial Bank of Texas (CBTX) to assist the family. Donations can be made at any CBTX branch to the “Al Patterson Benefit Account.”