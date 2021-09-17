National supply of COVID therapeutics ‘considerably decreased’, local infusion centers could be affected

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Texans needing a monoclonal antibody infusion may soon have a harder time finding the treatment.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services told the Texas DSHS that the national supply has “considerably decreased” and states should expect lower amounts of therapeutics available for shipment in the coming weeks.

Nacogdoches officials said they received the notice Thursday from the Texas Department of State Health Services, and services at their regional infusion center could be impacted.

“The amount available to distribute is expected to be disproportionately small compared to the amounts needed,” the release from DSHS said.

DSHS said the federal government is working to get more supplies given the heavy demand. DSHS will allocate both Regeneron and Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab for the state of Texas, and will seek to allocate as proportionally as possible.

Texas Division of Emergency Management assured officials that every effort is being made to maintain enough therapeutic drugs to continue services.

Tyler also has a regional infusion center run by TDEM.