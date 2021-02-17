NET Health CEO says vaccine shipments delayed, appointments rescheduled due to weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While the wintry weather has slowed and stopped vaccine distributions, NET Health has plans to continue when conditions are safer.

George Roberts, CEO of NET Health, told KETK that he plans for vaccine distributions to continue in earnest next week once roads thaw.

“Our plan next week is to get back after it and start vaccinating East Texans again,” Roberts said. “If everything works out, we’d like to start Monday and maybe Tuesday before we can get back to Harvey Hall.”

They plan to do several days of second doses to catch people up who might be lagging since the winter weather caused clinics to close this week.

“If we’re several days delayed, that’s not going to harm you at all, so we just want you as close to the 28 days for the Moderna as you possibly can get that, but if you’re a few days later than that, everything will be just fine,” Roberts said.

Roberts said that when they get dates figured out for next week, people on their waiting list will be informed as will people who are waiting on their second dose.

“You will get your vaccine at some point in time, and please bear with us as we get through this weather crisis and those of you who are awaiting the second dose, we will be getting in touch with you over the next few days when we can start back up again,” Roberts said.

In the meantime, even the vaccine shipments have been impacted by the severe ice and snow East Texas has seen this week.

“We are expecting a delivery — one of our products is coming in Saturday, I haven’t received information on our other product, but our vaccine deliveries have been delayed as well,” Roberts said. “So it’s impacted us, but again with the weather this week, I would not want people coming out in this type of weather and road conditions either.”

East Texas has several hub sites for mass vaccine distributions, though the weather this week forced many to reschedule.

“We’re excited to do this, I know everyone is excited to get their next round of vaccines, and we will be getting after it again next week,” Roberts said.