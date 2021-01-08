NET Health creates wait list for future drive-thru vaccine clinics

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has created a wait list for future drive-thru vaccine clinics, after all available appointments for the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Friday and Saturday were at Harvey Hall were filled.

Those who made an appointment for today or tomorrow will be able to receive their first dose of Moderna vaccine.

Anyone who does not have an appointment should not come to Harvey Hall on Friday and Saturday and will be asked to enroll in the waiting list to be contacted when the next drive-thru clinics become scheduled by NET Health.

You can enroll in the electronic waiting list by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org/RegisterForYourFirstModernaVaccine.

“Anyone who received their first Moderna vaccine from any of the drive-thru vaccine clinics at Harvey Hall last week or this week will be contacted later this month in order to schedule their second appointment to complete their COVID-19 vaccination series,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to NET Health, local pharmacies, hospitals, and community clinics throughout East Texas.

