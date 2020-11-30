Net Health East Texas updates list of places to get free testing for COVID-19

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – After the holidays many will probably want or need to be tested, especially if they traveled for the holidays.

Here is a list of places where you can get tested:

  • Kilgore – Chandler Street Church of Christ
    • 2700 Chandler St. Kilgore, TX 75662
    • Testing will be available every Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tyler – Senior Center
    • 1915 Garden Valley Road Tyler, TX 75702
    • Testing is available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Overton Community Building
    • 505 South Meadowbrook Dr., Overton
    • Testing will be available December 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, December 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sherman R. Smith Community Building
    • 231 N. Hood Street, Tatum
    • Testing will be available November 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Palestine Civic Center
    • 1819 West Spring Street Palestine, TX 75803
    • Testing will be available Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

