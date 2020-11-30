Net Health East Texas updates list of places to get free testing for COVID-19

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – After the holidays many will probably want or need to be tested, especially if they traveled for the holidays.
Here is a list of places where you can get tested:
- Kilgore – Chandler Street Church of Christ
- 2700 Chandler St. Kilgore, TX 75662
- Testing will be available every Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tyler – Senior Center
- 1915 Garden Valley Road Tyler, TX 75702
- Testing is available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Overton Community Building
- 505 South Meadowbrook Dr., Overton
- Testing will be available December 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, December 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sherman R. Smith Community Building
- 231 N. Hood Street, Tatum
- Testing will be available November 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Palestine Civic Center
- 1819 West Spring Street Palestine, TX 75803
- Testing will be available Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.