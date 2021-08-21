NET Health holds vaccine clinic targeting Latino community

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- NET Health held an event on Saturday to try to get more Latinos to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The clinic was held at Tyland Baptist Church in partnership with the Immigration Advocacy Resource Center. There was live music, food and even a bouncy castle for kids.

Organizers offered help to people in both English and Spanish.

“We’re a nonprofit. We’re here to serve the immigrant community in Tyler and East Texas. We offer services like ESL, citizenship, prepare kids for the school year, and all kinds of stuff,” said Karen Jones, President of the Immigration Advocacy Resource Center.

About 55 people signed up to get their shots, but health experts are hoping even more people will get vaccinated.

This is the third vaccination event, and there will be a total of six clinics.

The next one will take place on Sept. 25.