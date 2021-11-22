NET Health now offering COVID-19 booster shots to any East Texans over 18

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health announced on Monday that they now have COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available to anyone over the age of 18.

The shots will be offered at the Majesty Event Center on Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The center will be closed Wednesday-Friday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. It will resume normal 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. hours Monday through Friday next week.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the booster shots for all adults. The booster can be given to anyone who has received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as well as the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.

The FDA approved the use of the boosters for all ages in order to “eliminate confusion as to who may receive a boost.”

“Booster shots have demonstrated the ability to safely increase people’s protection against infection and severe outcomes and are an important public health tool to strengthen our defenses against the virus as we enter the winter holidays. All adults over 18 should now have equitable access to a COVID-19 booster dose.” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of CDC

NET Health is encouraging those who have not yet become vaccinated to start as soon as possible “to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”

The Pfizer vaccine has now been approved for children between the ages of 5-17. NET Health recommends that parents and guardians consult a healthcare provider about the benefits and risks of their children receiving the vaccine.

“Vaccination remains the best strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. All COVID-19 vaccines may be co-administered with other vaccines, including the seasonal influenza vaccine, during the same visit.” George Roberts, NET Health CEO

Those who come to receive a shot are asked to bring their health insurance card. There is no cost to receive any vaccine.