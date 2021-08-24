NET Health now providing third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to those with weakened immune systems

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Booster vaccines are now being offered to East Texas residents who have weakened immune systems by NET Health in Tyler.

People can get a Pfizer or Moderna shot at the NET Health Immunization Clinic located at 815 North Broadway Avenue. This is next to the Tyler Municipal Court.

The location is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are recommended so officials can allow people to social distance. Walk-ins are still available.

The CDC has announced that only those who are moderately-to-severely immunocompromised may receive a third dose of the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine.

Eligibility includes persons who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Started active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

“Immunocompromised individuals may discuss with their health care provider whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them,” said Dr. Paul McGaha, Smith County Health Authority. “If the immunocompromised person’s health care provider does not offer COVID vaccines, these individuals can receive the recommended booster dose wherever COVID vaccines are offered.”

The CDC has not mentioned that other people should get booster shots at this time.

Those who qualify to get their vaccine must bring their CDC COVID Vaccination Card when they go to the NET Health clinic and prove that it has already been 28 days since they received their second shot.

“Anyone who completes the recommended immunization against COVID-19 is still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding large gatherings,” said NET Health.

