NET Health officially recommends masks in schools, vaccinations for eligible people amid rising COVID numbers

Group of kids return to school during the pandemic. (Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health’s Board of Directors has implemented several focused recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

They said that the percentage of East Texans 12 and older who are fully vaccinated are generally 40% or less, with some counties around 33%.

The new resolution includes the following recommendations:

All eligible people get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible

Schools use face coverings for everyone on campus and at all school-related activities as long as the area remains in the “moderate to substantial” benchmark.

Local businesses strongly encourage masks for customers 2 years of age and older and for employees, except while eating or drinking, as long as this area remains in the moderate to substantial benchmark per the COVID-19 Community Spread Level

Per CDC guidelines, the Board recommends that all members of the public stay home when they are sick, practice social distancing as much as possible, and quarantine and get tested after having known close-contact exposure to a person infected with COVID-19.

NET Health also put out an infographic with data showing that, over the past seven days, there is an average of 112 different residents testing positive for COVID-19 every day.

In the past week, the daily average in Anderson County is 70 residents, 81 different residents each day in Henderson County, 77 residents in Van Zandt County, 82 residents in Rains County, 122 residents in Wood County, and 117 residents in Gregg County.

They said that the seven-day rolling rate for all seven counties in the infographic are currently at an all-time high.