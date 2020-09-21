NET Health reports 6 more deaths to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has reported six new deaths to COVID-19.

The public health district, which covers seven counties in East Texas, said two of the deceased were Smith County residents, one was a Wood County resident, and three were Gregg County residents.

The victims include:

a 71-year-old female resident of Tyler;

a 39-year-old female resident of Tyler;

a 92-year-old female resident of Mineola;

a 56-year-old resident of Longview;

a 67-year-old resident of Longview;

an a 89-year-old resident of Longview.

According to NET Helath, smith County is reporting 3,687 cases, 60 deaths, and 2,930 recoveries. Gregg County has 2,171 cases, 36 deaths, and 1,648 recoveries. Wood County has 507 cases, 16 deaths, and 390 recoveries.

Statistics within NET Health’s region of Disease Surveillance (the counties of Smith, Gregg, Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson) are available from the NET Health website.

“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home if you are sick, physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.

More information about COVID-19 statistics, testing locations, and evidence-based strategies to control the spread of COVID-19 is available at the NET Health COVID-19 information center.