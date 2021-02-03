NET Health to hold second-dose COVID vaccine clinics for Feb. 9-10

A NET Health worker gives a COVID-19 shot during an early drive-thru clinic at Harvey Convention Center.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People who came to Harvey Convention Center on Jan. 8-9 and received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine will need to register and return there on Feb. 9 or 10 to get the required second dose, NET Health said.

Those seeking the second dosage and have not already done so should “first register into our waiting lists and await receiving contact from NET Health before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO.

People sign up for the NET Health COVID-19 waiting list by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Vaccine Updates” link. People getting the second dosage will need to bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, the announcement said.

COVID-19 vaccination record card

People who received their first dose from a different vaccine provider must receive their second dose from the same provider, NET Health said.

Vaccines are currently only available for healthcare workers, first responders, people who have a chronic illness or people over 65.

Those who complete are immunized against COVID-19 should still continue wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings, NET Health said.

For more details about COVID-19 in East Texas, visit https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.