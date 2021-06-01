NET Health to move COVID-19 vaccine clinic from Harvey Convention Center on June 7

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- NET Health will hold their last COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Harvey Hall Convention Center this week, before they move to a new location.

Vaccines will be available June 2-3 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on June 4 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Appointments are recommended and not required. People will also be able to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or Pfizer.

On June 7, the clinic will also be moving to another building called the NET Health Immunizations Clinic at 815 North Broadway Avenue next to the Tyler Municipal Court.

Appointments will be required at the new location.

“NET Health is very appreciative to the City of Tyler for providing use of the Harvey Hall Convention Center to administer over 69,000 COVID vaccines since the week after Christmas,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. Through our collaborative emergency preparedness efforts, northeast Texas communities are safer, healthier, and more resilient than ever.”

NET Health will also host mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics during the summer.

East Texans over the age of 12 can also get their COVID-19 shots in the following cities this week. People do not have to live in the city to get their vaccine.

“Everyone who still seeks their 1st or 2nd Pfizer vaccine or the one-and-done J & J vaccine at any of our vaccine clinics is asked to make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Get Vaccinated” link,” continues Roberts. “You can then select an available appointment time. At all of our COVID vaccine clinics being held in various cities from Tuesday June 1st through Saturday, June 5th, appointments are recommended but not required.”

There is no cost to receive a COVID-19 shot, and people should bring their insurance card to their appointment if available.

East Texans that do not have internet access, can still make an appointment through the COVID Call Center at 903-617-6404 Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.