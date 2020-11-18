Net Health updates list of places to get tested COVID-19 in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Net Health recently updated their list of places where you can get tested for COVID-19 in East Texas.

Here is a listed of places where you can get free COVID testing:

The Palestine Civic Center at 1818 West Spring Street in Palestine. Testing is available on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The Rusk County Youth Expo Center at 3303 FM 13 in Henderson. Testing is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Chandler Street Church of Christ at 2700 Chandler Street in Kilgore. Testing is available on Fridays.

The Tyler Senior Center at 1519 Garden Valley Parkway in Tyler. Testing is available Monday through Friday.

The free COVID-19 testing locations above will be closed from Saturday November 21 through Sunday November 29.

Free COVID-19 testing is also being provided by eTrueNorth on Tuesday mornings and on Thursdays mornings, in Tyler at the Brookshire’s Culinary Center (200 Rice Road in Tyler) and at the Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 (1900 S. High Street in Longview).

Both locations provide free COVID-19 testing every Tuesday and every Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.