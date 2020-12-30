Northeast Texas public health district CEO: ‘There’s light at the end of this tunnel’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer for the Northeast Texas Public Health District, said Tuesday that though there is a spike in local COVID-19 cases, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“This is a team sport right now, it takes all of us to keep these numbers at a manageable level,” Roberts said. “The good news is, there is a vaccine out there right now. We’re in the process right now of starting to vaccinate people in our community.”

Though with vaccines there is help on the way, Roberts expects there to be many more months of the pandemic lifestyle.

“Hopefully by late spring, early summer, we can get out of this thing, but I think we are going to be in this for at least the next six months or so,” he said.

With New Year’s Eve coming up, Roberts advised those who are feeling sick to ring in the new year at home.

“Stay home if you’re sick,” Roberts said. “Social distance, remember the whole social distance thing we’ve been talking about. Wear a mask when you’re out in public and avoid those large crowds.”

Though East Texas hospitalization rates rose to over 19% yesterday, Roberts sees hope on the horizon.

“There’s light at the end of this tunnel right now, and let’s be careful as we get out of this tunnel.”