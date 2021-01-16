Officials announce first case of COVID-19 variant in Dallas County

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

DALLAS (KDAF) – The first case of a COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in Dallas County, according to county officials on Saturday.

According to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, the patient is identified as a Dallas man in his 20s.

NEW: Dallas County Health and Human Services Reports First Known Case of SARS-CoV-2 Variant B.1.1.7 in Dallas County pic.twitter.com/dk2j9r2KLZ — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 16, 2021

The man is said to have no recent history of travel outside the U.S.

According to health officials, the man is currently in isolation and is said to be doing ok.

“If we don’t do all that we can now to renew our efforts to control spread, the new variant will cause an overrun of our hospitals and lengthen the time before we can beat COVID and return to our pre-COVID activities,” Jenkins said.

Two other cases have been found in Harris County and Nueces County earlier this month.

Health officials are confident the current COVID-19 vaccines approved vaccines are effective against this variant strain.

Dallas County recently launched its ‘mega’ public site for COVID-19 vaccinations at Fair Park.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. You must register online.

More than 10 thousand people have been vaccinated at the Fair Park site this week since it opened.

There are two other vaccination sites at Parkland and UTSW.

Texas became the first state to administer more than 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines