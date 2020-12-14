Palestine offering free COVID-19 testing as cases, deaths climb

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Palestine is offering free COVID-19 testing, by reservation, each Tuesday and Thursday through December.

The tests are being given at Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W. Spring St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each Thursday, said information from the city.

Reservations are required and can be made at the website gogettested.com. Those who show up without an appointment will not receive a test, the news release said.

Last week, 42 more Anderson County residents had either confirmed new cases or likely new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 578. In the county, 57 people with COVID-19 have died.