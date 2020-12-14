Palestine offering free COVID-19 testing as cases, deaths climb

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Palestine is offering free COVID-19 testing, by reservation, each Tuesday and Thursday through December.

The tests are being given at Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W. Spring St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each Thursday, said information from the city.

Reservations are required and can be made at the website gogettested.com. Those who show up without an appointment will not receive a test, the news release said.

Last week, 42 more Anderson County residents had either confirmed new cases or likely new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 578. In the county, 57 people with COVID-19 have died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51