Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in warmups prior to the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes announced Monday that he has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rob Collins, the sports director of our sister station in Kansas City, tweeted the announcement during a normal press conference that the team was holding.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he has received a COVID-19 vaccine. #ChiefsKingdom — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) April 19, 2021

The quarterback did not say which vaccine he received, however, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been temporarily halted due to an investigation into an ultra-rare blood clotting issue. It has only affected six people in the United States after being given to nearly seven million.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than half of the United States population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Mahomes also said that he is “progressing ahead of schedule” in recovering from his toe injury that was evident throughout the playoffs. He had surgery earlier this year shortly after the Super Bowl.

Later he joked that his golf and video game time has gone down significantly since his daughter Sterling was born.