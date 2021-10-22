Polk County COVID-19 regional infusion center to close next week

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County COVID-19 regional infusion center is closing down on Oct. 30, according to the county’s office of emergency management.

The state-supported location was set up at the Dunbar Gymnasium in Livingston. It opened on Sept. 20 with the help of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, CHI St. Luke’s Memorial-Livingston and the Polk County Office of Emergency Management.

Since its opening, the center allowed more than 200 people to receive monoclonal antibody infusion therapy. The location is closing because COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases have decreased in Polk County.

“We are glad this infusion center has been available in Polk County. We believe this resource not only reduced COVID hospitalizations and saved lives, but also alleviated the burden on our hospital and ER and the taxing of our emergency medical resources,” wrote the office of emergency management.

There are also less infusions being provided at the center. They will be closing at 12:00 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Outpatient infusion therapy will still be available at CHI St. Luke’s Memorial-Livingston, but residents will need to make an appointment.