President Biden to direct states to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Biden is expected to direct states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1, according to The White House.
President Biden is expected to outline the plan in a primetime address to the nation on Thursday night to get the U.S. ‘closer to normal’ by July 4.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.