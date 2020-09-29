Richie’s Grill in Hawkins will close up to one week due to COVID-19 cases

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Richies Grill in Hawkins will suspend service for the rest of the week after the owner says that the “restaurant had been exposed to COVID-19.”

According to the establishment’s Facebook page, it will be closed for “5 to 7 days“.

We at Richie’s would like to thank all of you for your patronage and apologize for having to close on such short notice, but our customers and employees health always takes precedence… We really appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. We hope to see you all again soon.

The restaurant is trying to open for take-out and delivery only on Monday, October 5 and is hoping to begin normal service again on Monday, October 12.

Richies Grill has been open in Hawkins since 1998. It serves Mexican as well as American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.