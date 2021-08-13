See how many people have gotten their COVID-19 vaccines in East Texas

Visitors who get vaccinated at Thirsty Planet will be allowed to choose from three varieties of free beer.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- As COVID-19 cases increase in Texas and the United States, health officials are still hoping that more people will get vaccinated against the virus.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 64.76% of Texans have gotten their shots.

The US Census Bureau found that the total population of the state was 29 million in 2019.

13,002,393 people have been fully vaccinated in Texas and 27,481,055 doses have been administered overall.

The greatest number of people in the state who have been vaccinated are between the ages of 16-49, at more than 6.4 million.

In the East Texas area, Smith County was the place where the most people ages 12 and up were vaccinated. About 40.40% of the population have gotten their shot. Gregg County follows behind at 39.85%.

Polk County had the most residents 65 and older vaccinated at 73.05%.

If people would like to get vaccinated they may go to Walgreens, CVS and Walmart in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. The Angelina County & Cities Health District is also providing shots as well as NET Health in Tyler.

See the list below to view how many people have been fully vaccinated in East Texas.

The following information was compiled with data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Anderson County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 34.51%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 56.98%

Angelina County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 38.82%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 69.93%

Bowie County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 30.19%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 57.90%

Camp County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 35.53%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 63.63%

Cass County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 29.00%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 51.33%

Cherokee County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 32.59%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 59.14%

Franklin County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 31.43%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 58.05%

Gregg County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 39.85%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 72.69%

Harrison County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 32.53%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 58.37%

Henderson County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 34.21%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 60.20%

Hopkins County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 33.59%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 62.09%

Houston County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 35.22%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 55.70%

Marion County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 34.60%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 51.09%

Morris County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 35.57%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 63.96%

Nacogdoches County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 38.91%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 71.30%

Panola County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 27.05%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 53.50%

Polk County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 37.15%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 73.05%

Rains County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 30.51%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 51.39%

Rusk County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 31.50%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 59.53%

San Augustine County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 36.24%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 59.41%

Sabine County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 32.69%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 54.70%

Shelby County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 27.64%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 53.51%

Smith County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 40.40%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 72.16%

Titus County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 34.02%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 61.16%

Upshur County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 28.16%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 53.50%

Van Zandt County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 32.02%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 59.88%

Wood County

Percentage of population 12+ fully vaccinated 37.87%

Percentage of population 65+ fully vaccinated 65.56%