Smith County Elections Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County Elections Office employee tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release from Casey Murphy, the county’s public information officer.

Murphy said that out of an abundance of caution, six others are awaiting testing. The Elections Office remains open with one employee who did not have contact and is not showing symptoms.

It is unclear if the employee was at voting locations on Election Day.

Smith County Elections is doing everything it can to bring the ballot board members together today for a safe meeting to qualify and count the needed ballots. By state statute, the deadline for a ballot board to meet to qualify and count the ballots is Monday, Nov. 16, and the deadline to canvas the election is Tuesday, November 17. Casey Murphy, Smith County Public Information Officer

During the Smith County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning. Daven Hansen, a county resident, raised concerns about the news at that an Elections Office employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he had been informed that more than one person in the office had been infected and “that this is due to the election.”

He characterized it as a “super spreader event” and called it a “a serious public health crisis.”

Smith County Judge Daniel Moran said that Hansen had “over-generalized” what has happened and gave some incorrect information.

Moran said he could not discuss specifics about COVID-19 cases in the Elections Office because of employer-employee confidentiality agreements.