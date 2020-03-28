St. Paul’s food bank helps thousands in need by providing pantry boxes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The food pantry at St. Paul’s Children’s Services is no stranger to helping people in need.

This past week alone volunteers have served over 2,100 people. They also received a large donation of fresh produce helping them give out more fruits and vegetables.

Dr. Valerie Smith, a pediatrician at St. Paul’s Children’s Services, says she has never seen the need for food so high in this area.

“The number of people in our community either without work or reduced hours has kind of created a perfect storm for our community. We are seeing a greater need than we have ever had before,” Smith says.

The food pantry says they cannot do this alone. They are asking for those who have not been financially impacted by COVID-19 or anyone who has the time to volunteer to reach out and help.

If you would like to volunteer or are in need of assistance yourself you can call the food pantry at 903-595-5525.