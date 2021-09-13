Temporary COVID-19 testing site to open in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County have partnered with HealthTrackRx to open a temporary COVID-19 testing site in Nacogdoches. Drive-thru testing will be available at no cost to the patient as early as Wednesday.

The testing site will be located at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center parking lot (3805 NW Stallings Drive). The site will be open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Patients are encouraged to make an appointments for testing by selecting a day and a time in the online portal here.

There is no out of pocket price for the testing, but insured patients are asked to bring their insurance card so that HealthTrackRx may file and be reimbursed for offering the testing service.

The temporary drive-thru testing service will be available until Sept. 30. For COVID-19 related questions call 936-468-4787.