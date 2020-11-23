Texas approves plan to distribute first round of vaccine to healthcare workers

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Monday morning that they have approved an initial rollout plan for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The plan has been recommended by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, which was created by DSHS to come up with a plan to distribute the vaccine when it is available.
EVAP has stated that health care workers that are likely “to provide direct care for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents” will be the first group to receive the vaccine. This includes:
- Hospital staff
- Long-term care facility staff
- EMS workers
- Home health care workers
“These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the State of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized. This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources.”Gov. Greg Abbott
The initial plan has been approved by Commissioner of Health John Hellerstedt. Abbott’s office also announced that the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will be based on the following principles:
- Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.
- Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.
- Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.
- Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.
- Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.
- Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.
- Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.