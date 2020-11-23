Texas approves plan to distribute first round of vaccine to healthcare workers

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Monday morning that they have approved an initial rollout plan for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The plan has been recommended by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, which was created by DSHS to come up with a plan to distribute the vaccine when it is available.

EVAP has stated that health care workers that are likely “to provide direct care for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents” will be the first group to receive the vaccine. This includes:

Hospital staff

Long-term care facility staff

EMS workers

Home health care workers

“These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the State of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized. This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources.” Gov. Greg Abbott

The initial plan has been approved by Commissioner of Health John Hellerstedt. Abbott’s office also announced that the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will be based on the following principles: