Texas Education Agency releases COVID-19 safety guidance for 2021-2022 school year

TYLER, Texas (KETK/KPRC)- The Texas Education Agency released new COVID-19 safety recommendations on Thursday for the upcoming school year.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order states that school districts cannot establish a mask mandate. This decision is different from the CDC’s recommendation that all students and staff in K-12 schools wear masks indoors, even if they were vaccinated.

Some key points from the TEA’s guidance can be found below:

Masks cannot be required, but students may still wear masks if they choose to do so.

Schools are also required to exclude students from classes if they test positive for COVID-19. Educators may provide remote instructions to students if they need to miss school.

Parents or guardians should keep children at home if they have COVID-19 symptoms or if they tested positive for the virus.

Schools can also provide COVID-19 testing for staff and students, with parents’ permission.

School districts will not have to implement contact tracing.

If a student was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, then that person’s parents should be alerted.

Parents may keep their child home, if they were in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

If someone who was at school tested positive for COVID-19, then the school needs to notify their local health department and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Some East Texas districts have also released their guidelines for the new school year, during the pandemic.

Tyler ISD said masks will be optional, and they will continue to keep a sanitation regimen to keep campuses clean. They are also encouraging staff and students to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Mineola and Kilgore ISD will also make masks optional.