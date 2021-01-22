Texas expands COVID-19 testing program for small business front line workers

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management announced today that they will expand their COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program by 1 million tests.

The rapid testing program is designated for front-line workers at small businesses in Texas. It originally launched in December as a pilot program.

For the program, TDEM provides local Chambers of Commerce with COVID-19 testing supplies. The Chamber then allocates the tests to local small businesses that choose to participate in the program.

The framework for the program was based on the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for Texas school systems, implemented by the Texas Education Agency and TDEM in October.

Abbott thanked the participating Chamber of Commerce organizations for working with the state for this program.

“The small business rapid testing program is protecting the safety of small business owners, their employees, and Texas consumers as we continue to combat COVID-19,” Abbott said. “By expanding this effective strategy, it will help us further detect and mitigate this virus so we can keep Texas safely open for business.”

Small businesses interested in participating in the program should contact their local Chamber of Commerce for more information.