Texas town penning love to seniors to lift spirits during pandemic

BIG SPRING, Texas (Big 2/ Fox 24) – Residents in Big Spring are teaming to spread love to seniors during the pandemic. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the elderly, John Flores wanted to help bring some hope to senior citizens by launching Operation Love Letters.

“It’s something that I felt God put in my heart to do,” Flores said. “It just started with a couple of conversations and then boom.” JOHN FLOREZ, Operation Love Letters

Flores has encouraged the Big Spring Community to write love letters to local seniors in nursing homes and drop them off in decorated buckets across Big Spring. Flores said the community has taken part in this act of kindness.

“We have 130 buckets have been passes around our community,” Flores said. “we have children ans children’s ministry, children at elementary schools and children at home that are decorating these buckets.”

While Flores is glad the community has placed their buckets at local businesses and schools, he hopes operation love letters will grow into something more.

“So many people want to contribute, and I say why don’t you all start your own operation love letters in your community?” Flores said. ” I see nation wide project going where all of us can come together in the unity of love one hope and being able to bless these elderly people.

