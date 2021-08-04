Texas vaccination rates increase amid COVID-19 spike

(KETK)- More Texans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, as cases increase in the state.

50% of Texas residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

In East Texas, more people are also getting their shot.

“We are seeing a rise in immunizations being administered for COVID-19,” said Paul McGaha, with UT Health.

Still, health experts said vaccination numbers are not increasing as fast as they would like.

“Even though we’ve seen a small increase in the NET Health daily number of vaccines, it’s not near enough to stem this rise in our case load,” said Russell Hopkins, from NET Health.

Previously, 38% of the population had been fully vaccinated in Smith County, and this has increased to 40%.

However, Texas has been one of the states, where fewer people have gotten vaccinated.

“If we’ve started in an area somewhat behind the curveball then those increases can look positive or may look dramatic. But, there’s still a long road ahead for those communities to reach an appropriate level of true protection with vaccination,” said Mark Casanova, with the Texas Medical Association.

Some experts believe COVID-19 restrictions might increase once more.

They are also urging people to get vaccinated.