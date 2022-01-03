‘They’re taking people’s personal information’: How to avoid COVID-19 scams

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 testing sites should be legitimate, however, health officials have been noticing questionable sites popping up across Texas including one in East Texas.

Because COVID-19 tests are in short supply, the Federal Trade Commission said there is no shortage of scammers setting up fake COVID-19 testing sites to cash in on the crisis.

The FTC added that fake sites can look real with legitimate-looking signs, tents, hazmat suits and realistic-looking tests.

Though the sites are fake, the damage they can cause is very real.

“They aren’t following sanitation protocols, so they can spread the virus,” said Ari Lazarus, a Consumer Education Specialist with the FTC. “They’re taking people’s personal information, including Social Security numbers, credit card information, and other health information – all of which can be used for identity theft and to run up your credit card bill.”

Dr. Joseph Varon with United Memorial Center told our NBC affiliate KPRC that people must be cautious of where they line up to take a test.

“The question is how do you know? What are the big red flags? Well first, if you have a site that is not affiliated with like a local medical provider, an institute, a hospital,” Varon said.

Varon added that he has been noticing many questionable sites popping up across the Houston area since April and said some are targeting people with Medicare and even charging people for a free test.

“There is no regulation, and that is the problem,” Varon said. “The lack of regulation pretty much allows anybody to [open] their own little pop-up testing site.”

On Friday, Dec. 31, the city of Lufkin officials and the Angelina County and Cities Health Department received a report of an unauthorized testing site within the city limits.

“It could easily be a scam to get your personal information for fraudulent use or to scam money from you, your insurance provider, or the government.” Gerald Williamson, ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER of Lufkin

The Federal Trade Commission gave a few tips to keep in mind when looking for testing sites:

If you think you should get tested, ask your doctor. The FTC said that some people with COVID-19 have mild illness and will be able to recover at home without medical care and may not need to be tested, according to the CDC. The CDC also has a self-checker.

Get a referral. Testing sites can show up in parking lots and places people wouldn’t expect to get a lab test. The FTC said some are legit and some are not. The FTC said the best way to know is to go somewhere you have been referred to by a doctor or a state or local health department’s website. In other words, don’t trust a random testing site you see on the side of the road.

Not sure if a site is legit? Check with the local police or sheriff’s office. If a legitimate testing site has been set up, they should know about it. And if a fake testing site is operating, they will want to know.



In addition to calling law enforcement about fake testing sites, people can also report it at ftc.gov/complaint.

The FBI and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General also gave tips on how to avoid COVID-19 related scams besides testing sites.

The FBI said the public should be aware of the following potential indicators of fraudulent activity:

Advertisements or offers for early access to a vaccine upon payment of a deposit or fee

Requests asking you to pay out of pocket to obtain the vaccine or to put your name on a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list

Offers to undergo additional medical testing or procedures when obtaining a vaccine

Marketers offering to sell and/or ship doses of a vaccine, domestically or internationally, in exchange for payment of a deposit or fee

Unsolicited emails, telephone calls, or personal contact from someone claiming to be from a medical office, insurance company, or COVID-19 vaccine center requesting personal and/or medical information to determine recipients’ eligibility to participate in clinical vaccine trials or obtain the vaccine

Claims of FDA approval for a vaccine that cannot be verified

Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources

Individuals contacting you in person, by phone, or by email to tell you the government or government officials require you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

People should not share personal or health information with anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals. The FBI added that people should check their medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits for any suspicious claims and promptly report any errors to their health insurance provider.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General also alerted the public about fraud schemes.

Fraudsters have been offering COVID-19 tests, HHS grans and medical prescription cards in exchange for personal details.

The USDHHS Office of Inspector General offered ways to protect yourself with the following tips:

Do not buy fake vaccine cards, do not make your own vaccine cards, and do not fill-in blank vaccination record cards with false information.

Offers to purchase COVID-19 vaccination cards are scams. Valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination can only be provided to individuals by legitimate providers administering vaccines.

As volunteers go door-to-door to inform communities across the country about COVID-19 vaccines, be sure to protect yourself from criminals who are seeking to commit fraud. Do not provide personal, medical, or financial details to anyone in exchange for vaccine information, and obtain vaccinations from trusted providers.

Be cautious of COVID-19 survey scams. Do not give your personal, medical, or financial information to anyone claiming to offer money or gifts in exchange for your participation in a COVID-19 vaccine survey.

Be mindful of how you dispose of COVID-19 materials such as syringes, vials, vial container boxes, vaccination record cards, and shipment or tracking records. Improper disposal of these items could be used by bad actors to commit fraud.

Photos of COVID-19 vaccination cards should not be shared on social media. Posting content that includes your date of birth, health care details or other personally identifiable information can be used to steal your identity.

https://oig.hhs.gov/coronavirus/vaccine-scams2020.pdf

If you believe you have been the victim of a COVID-19 fraud, immediately report it to the FBI (ic3.gov, tips.fbi.gov, or 1-800-CALL-FBI) or HHS OIG (tips.hhs.gov or 1-800-HHS-TIPS).