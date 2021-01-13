‘This is a team sport’ NET Health CEO warns against rising COVID-19 hospitalization rate in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 hospitalization rates in East Texas have continued to spike across East Texas and NET Health CEO George Roberts warned the Tyler City Council on Wednesday that “We may be tired of this virus, but it’s not tired of us.”

This is a team sport now… It’s my job to protect you, but it’s your job to protect others.” George Roberts, NET Health CEO

Tyler is close to setting a new record for the number of hospitalizations. Currently, there are 316 patients in Tyler hospitals with the record being 317.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Trauma Service Area that includes Smith, Gregg, and several other East Texas counties has been above 15% for nearly one month. Per Gov. Abbott’s order, businesses cannot operate above 50% capacity until it goes under 15% for seven consecutive days.

Texas is now in its fifth week of distributing vaccines. Dr. Paul McGaha with UT Health told the council that no doses are being left on the shelf like has happened elsewhere across the country.