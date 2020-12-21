Tighter restrictions begin if East Texas has another high day of COVID hospitalizations Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Restrictions will begin this week if East Texas has one more day of COVID-19 hospitalizations above 15% of total hospital bed capacity.

The state requires some businesses to limit the number of customers in their stores and eateries when the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients as a percentage of hospital capacity goes above 15% for seven consecutive days.

As of Sunday, RAC-G, which includes most East Texas counties, recorded six consecutive days above 15%, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Dec. 15: 15.28%, 474 COVID patients in hospitals

Dec. 16: 15.16%, 478 COVID patients in hospitals

Dec. 17: 15.51%, 489 COVID patients in hospitals

Dec. 18: 16.47%, 519 COVID patients in hospitals

Dec. 19: 16.73 %, 524 COVID patients in hospitals

524 COVID patients in hospitals Dec. 20: 16.15%, 497 COVID patients in hospitals

Under Gov. Gregg Abbott’s state order, the restrictions include having businesses drop from 75% in-store capacity to 50%, bars close and hospitals begin putting elective surgeries on hold.

The counties in RAC-G are: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

“Everyone is asked to help keep this statistic below the 15% threshold as much as possible by taking the same measures that are recommended annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses,” said a statement released by NET Health earlier this month.

NET Health says that Smith County is experiencing “large scale, uncontrolled community transmission” of COVID-19.