Tyler receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine at UT Health Science Center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Tyler Tuesday morning at the UT Health Science Center.

The packages were shipped by UPS and FedEx and stored in dry ice inside an ultra-cold freezer.

The first week’s allocation is 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties across Texas all throughout the week.

Just days ago, the CDC gave the green light to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The agency said that healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents should be vaccinated first.

It’s an exciting thing to know that we finally have something that gives our care workers a whole new level of protection and feeling of safety…” Dr. Thomas Cummins, Chief Medical Officer UT Health

The committee reviews scientific data and votes on recommendations for vaccine safety and efficacy for groups such as older people, pregnant women, etc. These recommendations are required before shots can happen. The panel recommended the vaccine with 11 in favor, zero against and three recusing due to prior conflicts.

In clinical trials, the vaccine was 95% effective at preventing illness and showed no short-term safety issues.

Below is a list of other hospitals throughout East Texas that is set to receive the vaccine in the coming days:

Smith County

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital, in Tyler, is reported to get 975 doses.

Gregg County

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview is reported to get 975 doses.

Longview Medical Center, L.P. is reported to get 975 doses.

Bowie County