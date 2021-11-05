UT Health East Texas to comply with Biden vaccine mandate, requiring employees to be vaccinated by January 4

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health East Texas will comply with the latest COVID-19 vaccine mandate ordered by the Biden administration, according to an email from the CEO of their parent company.

This new order would force some companies and medical facilities to vaccinate all of their employees.

Officials with UT Health East Texas will be following this regulation issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

UT Health employees received notification of this through an email from the CEO of Ardent Health Services, Marty Bonick.

The order from the federal government states that workers at health care facilities that treat Medicaid and Medicare patients must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

This also applies to any company with more than 100 employees, and unlike healthcare workers, they would have the option of getting tested weekly instead of getting the shot.

Officials with the Texas Association of Business said this latest regulation will hurt our economy.

“Companies all across the state have had all sorts of issues hiring enough workers. This is just going to make things worse. It’s going to hurt suppliers. It’s going to hurt workers. It’s going to hurt employers, and it’s not necessary,” said Glenn Hamer, the President and CEO of the Texas Association of Business.

UT Health East Texas shared the following statement about the vaccine mandate:

“The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued an emergency regulation requiring employees at all Medicare and Medicaid-participating healthcare facilities to be fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022. Unlike workers in other industries, per this regulation, healthcare workers do not have the option for weekly COVID-19 testing in lieu of vaccination. We anticipate that the mandate will likely be challenged in state courts; however, this federal regulation as currently written supercedes any local regulation that may contradict this order. As such, our organization will be working toward the January 4, 2022, deadline.”

KETK News also reached out to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances about whether they will be complying with this order. CHRISTUS provided the following statement: