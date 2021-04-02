UT Health Henderson has COVID-19 vaccines available for April 6

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- UT Health Henderson is administering COVID-19 vaccines on April 6.

These shots are available to people who are 18 and older and those that have not received their first dose of the vaccine. An appointment is also necessary, and no walk-ins will be permitted.

The shots will be given on Tuesday, April 6 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. at UT Health Henderson located at 300 Wilson St.

The vaccine will be provided at no cost, but people should bring their ID and insurance card to their appointment.

On the day of the appointment, people will be registered, vaccinated, and monitored for 15 minutes.