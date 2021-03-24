UT Health Henderson opens appointments for COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- UT Health Henderson will administer COVID-19 vaccines to those who qualify on Saturday.

These will be available from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., and they will only be open to those who make an appointment.

The vaccine sign-up is for healthcare workers, anyone 50 years and older (or ages 18+ and considered high risk) and school or child care employees.

People who qualify can make an appointment to receive their first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by clicking here.

The vaccines will be given at UT Health Henderson at 300 Wilson St. No walk-ins will be accepted.

There is no charge for the vaccine, however residents should bring their ID and insurance card to their appointment.

People will be checked-in, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during their consultation. Their second appointment will also be scheduled.