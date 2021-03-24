UT Health Henderson opens appointments for COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- UT Health Henderson will administer COVID-19 vaccines to those who qualify on Saturday.

These will be available from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., and they will only be open to those who make an appointment.

The vaccine sign-up is for healthcare workers, anyone 50 years and older (or ages 18+ and considered high risk) and school or child care employees.

People who qualify can make an appointment to receive their first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by clicking here.

The vaccines will be given at UT Health Henderson at 300 Wilson St. No walk-ins will be accepted.

There is no charge for the vaccine, however residents should bring their ID and insurance card to their appointment.

People will be checked-in, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during their consultation. Their second appointment will also be scheduled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51