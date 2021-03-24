UT Health Henderson opens appointments for COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- UT Health Henderson will administer COVID-19 vaccines to those who qualify on Saturday.
These will be available from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., and they will only be open to those who make an appointment.
The vaccine sign-up is for healthcare workers, anyone 50 years and older (or ages 18+ and considered high risk) and school or child care employees.
People who qualify can make an appointment to receive their first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by clicking here.
The vaccines will be given at UT Health Henderson at 300 Wilson St. No walk-ins will be accepted.
There is no charge for the vaccine, however residents should bring their ID and insurance card to their appointment.
People will be checked-in, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during their consultation. Their second appointment will also be scheduled.
