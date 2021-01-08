COVID-19 vaccination clinics for high priority groups in East Texas fill quickly

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

COVID-19 vaccinations clinics in Tyler are filling up within hours after being schedule, health officials said.

UT Health East Texas on Monday morning announced that it was taking reservations for high-risk member of the community to get shots at a weeklong clinic and then early afternoon said all available times were filled.

“We had an overwhelming response to the availability of the vaccine, which allowed us to fill all slots,” Dr. Tom Cummins, chief medical officer for UT Health East Texas, said. “We hope the state will see the great interest by the community and allocate us additional vaccine soon.”

UT Health was selected by the Texas Department of State Health Services as a mass vaccine location. Its most recent 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine were going to be administered by appointment only, first-come, first-served basis.

“We are thrilled at the rapid response from individuals ready to come and get the vaccine, and we are working with the state to secure additional allotment of vaccine,” Cummins said. “The vaccine is a powerful tool in the fight against COVID-19. The more people we can get vaccinated, the sooner we can get this dreaded virus under control.”

As soon as more vaccine is available for public distribution, UT Health East Texas will publicize it through the media and on the health system’s website, uthealtheasttexas.com/coronavirus.

Cummins stressed the importance of continuing to practice COVID-19 safety protocols given the continued community spread and the record number of East Texans hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Our caregivers are seeing the devastation of this virus every single day. We are seeing record numbers of people in our hospitals with COVID-19, so it is still extremely important for all East Texans to continue to do the things we’ve been talking about since the beginning of the pandemic — wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Cummins said. “We know these things work to slow the spread of the virus.”

DRIVE-THRU CLINICS AT HARVEY CENTER

A vaccination clinic for high-priority groups set for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 8-9, at Harvey Convention Center, also filled with reservations hours after being announced on Thursday

On Friday, NET Health said more drive-thru clinics at Harvey Center will be scheduled when it receives more doses for distribution.

People can register for these future clinics by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org/RegisterForYourFirstModernaVaccine.

To see the list of specifications for each 1A and 1B group.t https://www.dshs.texas.gov/

“Our goal is for every eligible person in East Texas to easily get a COVID-19 vaccination,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Persons age 65 and older are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, and anyone age 16 and older who have at least one chronic medical condition.”

LONGVIEW REGIONAL VACCINATION CLINIC

Longview Regional Medical Center on Friday was taking reservations for COVID-19 vaccinations for people in the high priority groups.

Registration is required and can be done online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/freecovidvaccine .

The clinic is set to begin at 8 a.m. Monday at Longview Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 1123 Jaycee Drive, and will continue until its 600 doses are administered, the announcement said.

“We look forward to this opportunity to inoculate and care for our East Texas community, and hope to see residents 65 years and older take this opportunity to protect themselves against COVID-19,” said Mike Ellis Interim CEO of Longview Regional Medical Center.



