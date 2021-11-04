Vaccines available for children ages 5-11 Friday at UT Health East Texas

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health East Texas will start administering vaccines to children ages 5-11 on Friday.

The CDC approved the vaccine for this age group on Tuesday.

“Vaccinating children is an important next step in bringing this deadly virus under control,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, Division Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas. “The vaccine is safe and effective for this age range, and I encourage parents to protect their children through vaccination.”

Pediatric shots will be available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at UT Health East Texas Physicians North Campus Tyler – Family Medicine, located on the second floor of the Riter Center, 11937 US Highway 271. An appointment is not necessary.

The vaccine is one third the dose of what is given to people who are 12 and older.

Two shots are required three weeks apart.