VAX FACTS: COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open in Bullard on May 12

A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

BULLARD, Texas (KETK)- East Texans will have the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Bullard next week.

A clinic will be open at New Hope Bullard Baptist Church on May 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The church is at 20940 County Road 145 off of U.S. Highway 69 north of Bullard.

The shots will be free for those who are 16 and older.

Walk-ins will be welcomed at the clinic, but people can also register by calling the following numbers: 903-894-7836, 903-279-1789 and 903-279-3481

“We have held several COVID-19 clinics in the Tyler area. We wanted to offer a few clinics outside of Tyler in different areas of the county to give those people a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said JoAnn Hampton, Smith County Commissioner.

The clinic was organized by Commissioner Hampton, the Tyler Area Hispanic Business Alliance, Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, Black Nurses Rock and the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

Hampton also said she was grateful that Rev. Vincent Bowie hosted the clinic at the church.