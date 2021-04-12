VAX FACTS: Here’s where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in Longview and Tyler this week

Linda Busby, 74, stiffens up as she receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Clarksdale, Miss. Busby joined a group of seniors from the Rev. S.L.A. Jones Activity Center for the Elderly that were given a ride to the health center for their vaccinations. The Mississippi Department of Human Services is in the initial stages of teaming up with community senior services statewide to help older residents get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(KETK)- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd and Brookshire’s are holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd

Two hundred COVID-19 shots are available at CHRISTUS in Longview on April 14.

People who are 16 and older can register for an appointment here.

They may also call 877-334-5746 if they do not have access to internet or if they need assistance.

Residents should not arrive more than 15 minutes early and stay in their car until it is five minutes before their appointment.

Only people who are getting their shot should enter the clinic, but there is an exception for those who need help.

Wear loose fitting clothes, so the vaccine can be administered efficiently.

Masks will also be required.

* Please note that an appointment is required. However, in the event that some individuals do not show up for their scheduled appointment, notification of available vaccines will be posted on the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System Facebook Page, City of Longview page and Mayor Mack’s page at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the day of the hub clinic. The community may come to the Hub Clinic ONLY if you have an appointment or when notification of available vaccines has been posted on these pages – do not arrive early for standby if availability has not been announced. This helps ensure the process runs smoothly and wait times are kept to a minimum as city, county and health care officials work together to vaccinate as many East Texans as possible.

Brookshire Grocery Company

Brookshire’s will provide a drive-thru vaccine cline on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the BGC Culinary Center in Tyler.

The clinic is only for first-doses. People should make an appointment and bring their ID and insurance or Medicare Part B card, if available.

The clinics will give out the Pfizer shot to those who are 16 and older.

Minors should also attend with their parent or guardian.

Appointments can only be made seven days in advance. Pharmacy staff will also help people make their second dose appointment after they get their first shot.

The pharmacy team will schedule everyone for their second dose after they receive the first dose.

WHEN: Brookshire Grocery Company COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

April 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29

9 a.m.- 11:45 a.m.

WHERE: BGC Culinary Center

200 Rice Road Tyler, TX 75703

This is next to Brookshire’s on Rice Road.

To register for an appointment click here.

Masks are also being encouraged by Brookshire’s.